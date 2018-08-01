Rockingham police officer builds educational foundation at ‘hometown’ college

HAMLET – Rockingham Police Officer Ronald Brigman Jr. is a product of Richmond Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training and Criminal Justice Technology programs. The Hamlet resident has many great things to say about his hometown college, but first and foremost for him are the people who helped him get a head start on his career.

Brigman completed RichmondCC’s BLET program in 2010, but he decided to return to the school five years later to earn his associate degree. Going to college and having a full-time job and family responsibilities was no easy feat, Brigman said. On top of all that, he broke his leg three months before graduation. However, his instructors helped him get through that challenging time, and he was able to earn his degree on schedule.

“There are so many great things about RichmondCC, but the instructors and staff members motivated and pushed me to work hard and make good grades,” Brigman said. “I have always been an advocate for hometown organizations, and RichmondCC is home and has a hometown feel.”

After graduating from RichmondCC with his associate degree in criminal justice in 2015, Brigman went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Colombia College in South Carolina. He is currently working on his master’s degree through Liberty University.

“RichmondCC prepared me for these transitions and provided me with a quality education,” he said. “It gave me the tools I needed to continue my education.”

Brigman said he had a great experience at RichmondCC, even though he did not have much time for extracurricular activities such as student clubs and the like. However, he was able to reap the benefits of financial aid, which helped offset the cost of tuition and books.

“RichmondCC is a great school, and my experience was outstanding.” Brigman said. “If I had to do it over again, I would.”

Now enrolling

The Criminal Justice Technology program is now accepting new students for Fall Semester 2018. For students interested in further studies in Criminal Justice, RichmondCC now also has an articulation agreement with Columbia College in South Carolina, which allows local students to complete their bachelor’s degree by taking courses online.

Students who complete the B.A. in Criminal Justice will then be eligible for Columbia’s 4+1 Program, which allows students to earn a master’s degree in Criminal Justice in a total of five years.

For information about this program or other programs, visit www.richmondcc.edu or call (910) 410-1730. Applying is free and can be done online. Fall classes begin Aug. 16.

Kacie Hamby is the assitant director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

