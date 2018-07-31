Free EDPNC workshop scheduled in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Manufacturers who want to reduce their waste, develop their workforce, increase their exports and connect to federal and military contracting opportunities can find help in these areas and more at a free event the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina is presenting Thursday, Aug. 16, in Laurinburg.

The workshop serving manufacturers in the state’s South Central region will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, 1403 West Blvd. in Laurinburg.

“These events connect manufacturers to a variety of resources that can help them with issues that impact their bottom line,” said John Loyack, vice president of global business services at the EDPNC. “All of the resources are available at no cost to the company. We will introduce them to waste-reduction programs, export assistance programs and much more.”

Participants in the half-day class will learn about state resources supporting customized training and apprenticeship programs, business management, engineering-based improvements, export assistance, sustainable practices and federal and military contracting.

Speakers and potential partners for companies will include representatives from the EDPNC, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the state community college system, North Carolina State University’s Industry Expansion Solutions, the state Department of Environmental Quality, and the North Carolina Military Business Center. For more information and to register, contact Cheryl Mauro of the EDPNC at 919-447-7790 or [email protected]