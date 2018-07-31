Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Aug. 2

Tomato workshop: The Scotland County Extension Office is will hold a free workshop on preserving and cooking with tomatoes on Aug. 2. The event will be held at the Extension Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required by July 19. For information, call 910-277-2422.

Aug. 3

American Legion Post 50 in Laurinburg will host a Benefit for Braydon Luke from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A collard sandwich plate will include sandwich, peppers, fatback and cake for $6; a spaghetti plate will include spaghetti, salad, roll and cake for $7; a chicken salad plate will include chicken salad, crackers, chips, pickle and cake for $7. Proceeds to help cover costs for travel to and from Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in California on Sept. 24. For orders and donations, call Carolyn English at 910-318-0855 or 910-280-5093.

Aug. 7

National Night Out: Laurinburg Police Department will participate in National Night out from 6 to 8 p.m. at Old Pope’s Parking Lot. The event will include a bounce house, face fainting, drunk goggle booth, safety house, 50/50 drawing and food from Zaxby’s, Northview Harvest Ministries and Lighthouse Ministry.

Aug. 9

Grow beautiful irises: If you enjoy this beautiful plant, join us at 10 a.m. for a free class learning how to grow and divide irises. All participants will receive an iris rhizome to take home and plant. Call Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422 with questions or to register.

Aug. 14

Evening gardening short course: Interested in learning or having a refresher on all things gardening? Join us for this six-week session on gardening. Classes will be on Tuesday evenings starting at 5:30 p.m. For complete information visit https://scotland.ces.ncsu.edu or contact Cooperative Extension. Classes are free but register by Aug. 10 by calling Extension at 910-277-2442.

Aug. 15

Fall vegetable gardening: Have you thought about starting a fall vegetable garden, but didn’t know where to start? Or would you like refresher on fall vegetable gardening? Join us at 10 a.m. for up-to-date information. Call Cooperative Extension at 910-277-2422 with questions or to register.

Aug 18

Carver High School reunion: The Carver High School Class of 1969 will host a class reunion planning meeting at noon at the Scotland Memorial Library. For information contact Jackie Williams 910-280-9790 or Mary Quick 843-479-3595.

Aug. 20

League of Women Voters: The MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will meet at the Scotland County Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. Interested residents of any gender are invited to attend, as the League prepares nonpartisan voter education and registration efforts for the upcoming election season. For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

Ongoing:

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Alzheimer’s Support Group: The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every third Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Margaret Herring at 910-276-1707.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Violin making: Free violin making classes on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, call John Schmidt at 910-276-4179.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriffs Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Office on Cronly Street. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.