Scotland County unaffected by Duke Energy raising rates

LAURINBURG — While many Duke Energy customers in North Carolina are anticipating an increase in their electric rates, those in Scotland County will not be affected.

In North Carolina alone, 83 counties are served by one of the two Duke Energy branches — Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress. In Scotland County, Duke Energy Progress is one of three utility companies serving 6,075 customers.

Those customers being served by Duke Energy Carolinas, which serves 30 counties, will see an increase in their rates by 84 cents per 1,000 kilowatt-hours used.

Duke Energy Progress serves 40 counties, and 13 counties have overlapping territory between the two, which means parts of the county are served by one while others are served by the other. According to a Duke media representative, some counties are served by both depending on the location, so it’s not always clear-cut on which branch serves who.

It was announced on July 18 that customers could see a change in rates if approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission. That rate change was approved and takes effect on Wednesday.

The rates change, despite going up, will remain below the national average according to a press release from Duke Energy. Customers with Duke Energy Carolinas will go from paying $103.85 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours to 104.69. The bills will continue to rise for residential usage, going up an extra 1.2 percent after four years.

However, industrial and other customers will see bills cut by an average of 1.6 percent.

The July to October rates have customers paying $103.69 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours and the November to June rates are $98.96 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

Duke Energy Progress provides about 12,800 megawatts of electricity by nuclear, coal, natural gas, renewable and hydroelectric generation to approximately 1.5 million customers. The company covers about 32,000 square miles in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy itself is one of the largest energy companies in the United States generating 49,500 megawatts to the different branches throughout the country.

Duke Energy is not the only electric company in the county, with the Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation and the city of Laurinburg also serving customers.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

