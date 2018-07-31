Food goes fast at church giveaway

W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange Lynwood Fields of Laurinburg looks over an ear of corn during the food giveaway at Bright Hopewell Missionary Church on Tuesday. W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange Lynwood Fields of Laurinburg looks over an ear of corn during the food giveaway at Bright Hopewell Missionary Church on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG —By 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a throng of people had gathered at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg, each one hoping for the prize of the day: a juicy, sweet watermelon.

The church was hosting its monthly food giveaway, which was slated to start at 11 a.m.

But when the truck from the Southeastern Food Bank in Fayetteville arrived several minutes before that time, it didn’t take long for the crowd to converge.

The truck was packed with more than just watermelons — it5 also carried several bushels of fresh corn on the cob, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles and more.

Within minutes, and just before the clock struck 11 a.m., everything but the corn was gone.

Bright Hopewell Missionary Church will announce the August food giveaway when the delivery is scheduled.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange Lynwood Fields of Laurinburg looks over an ear of corn during the food giveaway at Bright Hopewell Missionary Church on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Corns.jpg W. Curt Vincent | Laurinburg Exchange Lynwood Fields of Laurinburg looks over an ear of corn during the food giveaway at Bright Hopewell Missionary Church on Tuesday.

Watermelon, cornare popular items