Partnership to enhance Lumbee veteran services

PEMBROKE – A partnership between the Department of Labor, NC Department of Commerce and the Lumbee Tribe of NC has provided a newly funded position at the Lumbee Tribe Veteran Service Office.

Last week the Division of Workforce Solutions NC with the Department of Commerce made a job offer to Raymond Hunt to be the new Disabled Veteran Outreach Program specialist.

This position is funded through the Division of Workforce Solutions NC with the Department of Commerce. The position will help disabled veterans get skilled jobs in the workforce.

There will be a meet and greet with Hunt on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Lumbee Tribe Veteran Service Office, located at 204 W. Thirs St. in Pembroke.

John Savage, U.S. Department of Labor regional veteran director, will be attending the meet and greet to highlight the new position and welcome Hunt. Savage will be accompanied by Archie Barrow, director of Veteran Employment Service at NC Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Solutions NC; Mark Edmonds, chief operating officer; and also John Lowery, regional operations director.