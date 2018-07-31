Maxton man killed on dirt bike

MAXTON — A 21-year-old Maxton man was killed Friday while driving a dirt bike on the shoulder of U.S. 74, according to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper Alan Humphrey.

According to the report, Austin Locklear, of 877 Harper’s Ferry Road, was driving east on the eastbound shoulder of the highway at about 45 mph when the 1998 Kawasaki struck a 2002 Cadillac that was making a turn into a private driveway.

The driver of the vehicle, James Hunt, of 11557 U.S. 74, was alone and traveling west on the highway when he made the turn. Locklear was not wearing a helmet.

The Cadillac had about $4,000 worth of damage, and damage to the dirt bike was estimated at $1,000.

The accident happened at 2:27 p.m. There were no charges.