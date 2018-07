Courtesy photo

Winners of the McGregor Scholarship and where they will attend were, left to right, Karrigan Jewel Campbell, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; Arlenna Rochelle Douglas, Winston-Salem State University; Jordan Tyler Jernigan, Richmond Community College; Jasmine Hope Locklear, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; Marley Paige Locklear, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; and Alexis Cheyanne Strong, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.