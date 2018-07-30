Exchange looking for your good news

LAURINBURG — It’s out there. We’ve heard a little of it, but we’re sure there’s more.

The Exchange will be making a bigger effort to tell the stories about the good things happening here — but somebody has to tell us.

“We hear all the time about how news is all negative, all bad,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. “And while things like crime are a big part of what readers want, there has to be a balance — and there’s plenty of good things being done in Scotland County.”

Starting on Saturday, the newspaper will offer a weekly “Good News” segment on the positive things happening around the county.

But what is good news? That’s up to you. It could be a bowler rolling his or her very first 300 game; it could be a youngster doing a good deed for someone in need; it could be a student making the honor roll for the first time; it could be someone in a club recognized for their community involvement; it could be someone being appointed to a state board; or it could be the birth of a child.

The possibilities are endless.

But your good news has to find its way to us as soon as possible, and that’s easy to do. Simply write something up in 25 words or less and email to [email protected], bring it by our office at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg or mail it to that address. Your submission also must include a name and daytime phone number in case there are questions.

You can also submit a photo if you’d like.

“Keep in mind, the good news can be something your child, grandchild, mom, dad, aunt, uncle, cousin, nephew, niece, co-worker, friend or even a neighbor was part of,” Vincent said.

There is a chance your “Good News” submission could even turn into a longer, staff-written story — but all items received and approved by Wednesday at 5 p.m. each week will be a part of that Saturday’s “Good News” segment.

For information, call 910-506-3023.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_good-news-COLOR.jpg