Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had entered the residence and took a 40-inch TV and a smart TV box valued at $250. There was no damage reported to the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had entered the residence and took a 35-inch TV valued at $350. No damage was reported at the residence.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Peeles Chapel Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole several items from a closet. Three revolvers valued at $1,200 and $500 cash were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had entered the residence and took a 50-inch TV valued at $500. There was no damage reported.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bunch Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had entered the residence by breaking glass on a rear window. A flatscreen TV valued at $250 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Britt Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had entered a truck on the residence and sole a pair of keys. The person also cut the locks and entered several storage buildings, taking a Troy Bilt gas blower, Troy Bilt weed-eater, and a 32-inch TV totalling $400.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a debit card from her residence.

LAURINBURG — Roses Express on West Boulevard reported to the police department Sunday that a male came into the store and picked up several packs of pain relief powder as well as Pine-Sol totaling about $100 and walked out without paying for the items.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — An owner of a rental home on Brit Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had cut the back screen door. The home was also previously broken into with damage to a window and a bathroom sink.

LAURINBURG —The police department responded to an alarm at a residence on Old Lumberton Road on Saturday. The rear window was broken but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Litch Street reported to the police department on Saturday that, while her vehicle was parked at the Holiday Inn Express, unknown persons had broken three of her windows and windshield as well as flattening three of her tires.

Arson

LAURINBURG — A rental house on McKay Street caught fire Saturday, according to the police department. Once the fire department put the fire out it was deemed suspicious and seemed to be intentionally set. There was $15,000 of damage done to the property.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Allen Michael Locklear, 35, of Crawford Lake Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Friday by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with assault by pointing a gun, simple assault, and communicating threats.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_annacrime-11.jpg