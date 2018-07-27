Scotland Place offers variety of classes to keep older adults active

LAURINBURG — As a way to keep seniors active, Scotland Place Senior Center continues to offer exercise classes and special classes for Scotland County seniors.

Scotland Place offers SilverSneakers classes, which not only encourages older adults to participate in physical activities and help control their health but also to encourage social interaction.

The classes offered include SilverSneakers Classic, which focuses on strengthening muscles and increasing range of movement; SilverSneakers Circuit, which offers low-impact choreography that works the upper-body strength; and SilverSneakers Yoga, which helps increase flexibility, balance and range of movement.

All the classes offer chair exercises and are low maintenance, so it’s not rough on the senior’s bodies according to Tammy Jacobs, the Scotland County Parks and Recreation office manager who also oversees the activities.

“All the classes are beneficial to them and their health and I think they realize that,” Jacobs said. “I’ve heard them talking after coming back from a trip or vacation where they miss a week or two and they say how they can feel that they’ve missed the classes.”

Besides the active classes, Scotland Place also offers a “Matter of Balance” class put on by the Lumbee River Council on Mondays and Fridays. The class teaches seniors how to walk in certain situations, as well as how to get back up if they were to fall.

“A lot of seniors are afraid to fall because they’re worried they won’t be able to get back up,” Jacobs said. “This class allows them to learn how to balance better.”

The center also offers plenty of other activities including corn hole, bocce, shuffleboard, bingo, crochet and bridge. The exercise classes typically have between 15 and 20 participants, while bingo typically has more than 20 — which keeps the senior center full at any given time with the classes, as well as having the different activities outside.

The SilverSneakers Classic classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The circuit classes are from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, while yoga is only on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The Matter of Balance classes are on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There are also free classes offered Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. called Arthritis Foundation Exercise, which helps those with arthritis manage the pain through exercise.

Besides exercise classes, Scotland Place also offers different activities and events to not only help seniors but also give them fun entertainment. For instance, the center offers Senior Health Insurance Programs, which helps seniors pick our their Medicare options.

“We give them the side by sides of each of the options, so they can see how they differ and choose what they want,” Jacobs said. “But we also help them with enrollment and everything online.”

There are also trips that cost between $10 and $20 that will take those who sign up to places like the casino boat in Little River, S.C., and Fayetteville to a buffet and the Airborne Museum — or to the beach for a day trip.

The classes and activities are all part of the mission statement of Scotland Place aimed at enriching the lives of Scotland County adults 55 and older to help improve their health and wellness, as well as decreasing loneliness and isolation while providing social economic and education opportunities.

The SilverSneakers classes do require a fee, though there are some insurance plans that cover the monthly fee. For information about any of the programs or to register, call 910-277-2585 or register in person at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

