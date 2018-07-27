Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Taft Street reported to the police department Thursday that unknown persons had broken into her car when it was on Harrison Street. The persons removed several different medicines and debit cards. There were no signs of forced entry or damage to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department Thursday that someone had broken into her car and removed her wallet. There were no signs of forced entry or damage to the vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Food Market on Lee’s Mill Road and Produce Market Road reported to the police department Thursday that a check cashed at the store in April came back as fraudulent. The incident is currently under investigation.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Boondocks Road reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that someone had destroyed the gate on the property and took a pickup truck.

LAURINBURG — Larry Hyatt’s Towing reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that unknown persons had taken a 9mm Sky handgun from a vehicle.

Forgery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department Thursday that someone had stolen a Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $400 from her closet.

Arrests

LAUREL HILL — Dustin Legge, 30, of Pate Street was arrested Thursday for indecent exposure. He was given a $500 bond.

