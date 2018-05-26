LAURINBURG — North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting involving a Laurinburg police officer in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams said he could not release many details, but has promised to provide an update when investigators had more information.

Laurinburg Police Department responded to a call for shots fired and an individual shot at the Laurinburg Food Mart located at the intersection of Lee’s Mill and Produce Market roads. The call was received shortly after 2 a.m., according to Williams.

Williams said the officer did not appear to be injured.

He also did not release the identities of the officer or the victims.

Williams said it is standard procedure to call in the SBI for an officer involved shooting.

Two shooting victims were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center’s trauma unit, according to EMS Director Roylin Hammond.

“There were two different calls. Whether they were related or not I can’t say for certain, but they were both transported from the same area at about the same time,” Hammond said. “The calls came in at a little after 2 a.m. and another around 2:30 [a.m.].”

The first individual was taken from the parking lot of Laurinburg Food Mart, and a second person with multiple gunshot wounds was transported from Wagram Street.

Hammond had not been given an update on the condition of the victims as of Saturday at about 11:30 a.m.

