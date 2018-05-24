Body discovered by relatives

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 57-year-old man found dead in his home on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the home of Michael Romanini of Boondocks Road after a relative found his body around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Romanini died of natural causes.

“There were no signs of foul play and no signs of forced entry. The cause of death was not apparent,” said Detective Sgt. Jessica Sadovnikov. “We don’t suspect foul play, but we need a medical examiner to make that determination.”

Sadovnikov could not disclose whether Romanini had any ongoing health issues.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

