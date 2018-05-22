Scotland Health Department to hold spring outreach

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Health Department will host its annual spring outreach event in Washington Park on Thursday.

The session will be held at the Rainbow 66 Storehouse at 1225 South Caledonia Road, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, not just residents of Washington Park, and there will be food and games.

The events are designed to dispense vital information to the community about resources and people available to help when they need it.

“The purpose of these is not only to allow the community to know about services we and our partners offer, but to get into the community and connect with the community where they are,” said Kelly Richardson, public health educator of the Scotland County Health Department. “In addition to the education being provided, community members who attend the event will have the opportunity to meet staff from the health department and supporting partners.”

The evening will feature both speakers and hands-on information that residents can take home for future reference.

“The will be talks, we have some safe sleep education, but most of our information will be through pamphlets and handouts,” Richardson said. “The great thing is that our staff will be on hand from our clinics and the department. People will have a chance to ask questions and get information tailored to whatever they might want to know.”

Educational materials will be offered on topics including car seat safety, safe sleep, maternal and child health, family planning, communicable diseases, environmental health, and medication safety and others.

Members of the Health Department will not be the only ones in attendance to education the community on their services. Several entities have joined with the department’s efforts to get to know area residents and educate the public on what they do.

Tables will be set up by the Department of Social Services, Laurinburg Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County EMS, Eastpointe, Scotland Memorial Hospital’s imaging department, Robeson Health Care, Scotland County Parks and Recreation, Partnership for Children and Families, and the Scotland County Reentry Council.

Richardson said that visitors who may not want to ask questions at the event can always call the Health Department at any time and staff will be willing to help.

“It’s for the whole community, so come out and bring your kids. We look forward to seeing everyone that can make it,” Richardson said.

For information, call the Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2440.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

