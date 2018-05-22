United Way Safety Town needs volunteers

Children navigate the streets of Safety Town in 2017 applying their newly acquired safety skills. Students take turns walking or riding big wheels to experience both types of situations. Children navigate the streets of Safety Town in 2017 applying their newly acquired safety skills. Students take turns walking or riding big wheels to experience both types of situations.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County United Way needs your help to keep little ones safe.

The organization is looking for volunteers for its annual Safety Town summer program.

The program is a one-week course designed to teach basic safety lessons to children from pre-K eight-years-old.

It will be held June 18 to 22 at Sycamore Lane Elementary from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost of registration is $10.

However, organizers need adults to help the run the program this year.

The number of volunteers will depend on how many kids are registered for the day camp, according to United Way Director Coy Moody.

“We need at minimum 15 to 20 people who will have to be on hand from 7:45 to 12 p.m.,” Moody said. “I need a couple of people to teach the different age groups, people to help with the registration tables and check the kids in and out. I need adult volunteers, but I will take a few high school or late middle school kids that want to get their service hours.”

Safety Town is a child-sized city composed of facades representing homes and businesses. After classroom safety instruction children are taken into the pretend town to navigate the make-believe streets and practice the safety tips they have learned.

They will be taught the safe way to cross a street and how to recognize safety and road signs. Students will also ride big wheels, tricycles and bicycles through the town to practice their skills like stopping at working stoplights and rail and pedestrian crossings.

“I’ll need volunteers to help with Safety Town too,” Moody said. “We need people to operate the railroad crossings and traffic lights. We need people to help the kids through there and help them focus and volunteers to teach them how to cross the street.”

The kids will also learn other age appropriate safety lessons like animal safety, stranger danger, fire and water safety and what to do if they find a gun. Members of law enforcement, the fire department and EMS will also help with lessons.

Last year, the United Way donated a new town with technology like working stop lights, railroad crossings bikes, helmets, buildings and street signs.

To volunteer or to register a child call, 910-276-6064 or email [email protected]

Children navigate the streets of Safety Town in 2017 applying their newly acquired safety skills. Students take turns walking or riding big wheels to experience both types of situations. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Safety-townProcessed.jpg Children navigate the streets of Safety Town in 2017 applying their newly acquired safety skills. Students take turns walking or riding big wheels to experience both types of situations.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169