Maxton group to hold health outreach

MAXTON — The town of Maxton and St. Matthews Metropolitan AME Zion have teamed up with other entities to present a health outreach fair to residents of Scotland and Robeson counties.

“We are trying to expose citizens to what services are available in the counties, and it’s an opportunity for them to find out how they can take care of their own health and be in control of their own health,” said Francine McLaurin one of the event’s organizers. “Don’t wait until you get sick. Use the preventative measures that are out there.”

The fair will be held at the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library at 210 Florence St., Maxton on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature speakers and booths set up to give visitors information about disease management, maintaining health and health care concerns.

Information will be offered on tobacco use, stroke, obesity, diabetes, women’s health, heart disease and how to obtain health insurance.

Several entities will also offer free screenings. Scotland Health Care Systems mobile van will offer cholesterol screenings (fasting is recommended for 12 hours prior), A1C or diabetes testing, prostate specific antigen. Both Scotland Healthcare and Walgreens will offer blood pressure screenings. Walgreens will also be offering flu vaccinations.

Information on nutrition, diet and exercise will be available, and someone from Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s Scotland Center will offer a line dancing demonstration as an alternative option for exercise.

McLaurin, a veteran, has arranged for representatives from Veterans Affairs to be on hand to provide information on the My Healthy Vet website. The page helps veterans manage their healthcare through the VA giving them online access to medical records, appointment scheduling, prescription refills, and other services.

“I’m a veteran, and I’ve found it helpful. Even though I’ve had access to it for so long, I only really started using it this year,” McLaurin said.

A nurse practitioner from the VA will also speak on the subject of women’s health.

Robeson and Scotland health departments and Scotland County Cooperative Extension will be represented as well.

“I grew up in Maxton, and Maxton has my heart, so I try to volunteer when and where I can, and the Health and Wellness Ministry for my church is a great way to reach out to people where they are let them know what they can do to help themselves,” said McLaurin.

Scotland County Health Department has also planned a health event.

The Spring Community Outreach Event is coming up on May 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rainbow 66 Storehouse at 1225 South Caledonia Road.

The event will address the overall health and well-being of Scotland County residents through education on various topics including, but not limited to, car seat safety, safe sleep, maternal and child health, family planning, communicable diseases, environmental health, and medication safety.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169