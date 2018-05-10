Crime reports

Break ins

LAURINBURG – A resident of Highland Drive reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into a 2003 Jeep Liberty and a 1999 Chevrolet S10 truck and stole a GPS system valued at $500 and left $600 damage to both vehicles.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Woodburn Road reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into her 2011 Jeep Cherokee and stole a set of keys valued at $50.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Second Street reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into her 2012 Kia Rio and stole a pair of gloves and her driver’s license total value $40.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone broke into the home and stole a Visio television valued at $1,200.

LAURINBURG – Murphy Brown Farms on McGirts Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone broke into the facility and stole three pigs valued at $100.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of St. Johns Church Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone attempted to break into the home by forcing their way through a door.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Caledonia Road reported to police on Saturday that someone broke into her 2016 Ford Focus and stole her wallet and Social Security card.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McNair Alley reported to police on Saturday that someone stole a sport bag and a pair of Nike Air Jordans total value $55 from her 2006 Ford Expedition.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McRae Street reported to police on Saturday that someone stole 40 pine knot wood pieces from his yard valued at $4000.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McKay Street reported to police on Saturday that someone stole a lawn mower battery valued at $20 from the property.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Kadedra LaShawn Ellison, 21, of Marcellus Street ,was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits, simple assault and carrying concealed and give no bond, according to police. Police seized a 9 mm handgun and ammunition.

GIBSON – Kwashaun Lamont Quick, 23, of Gibson, was arrested for simple possession of a schedule VI drug. Deputies seized 1 gram of marijuana. No bond information was available, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

