US 501 wreck injures driver, kills pet

WAGRAM — An unidentified person has been airlifted to Chapel Hill and a pet died following a wreck on US 501 North.
The single-vehicle accident occurred near the Deer Croft subdivision when the car left the road hitting a tree and catching fire, according to EMS Director Roylin Hammond.
An occupant from the car was flown to the burn center at UNC Chapel Hill. A dog in the vehicle did not survive.
The wreck had traffic in both directions tied up for miles, according to one driver.
