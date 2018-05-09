US 501 wreck injures driver, kills pet

WAGRAM — An unidentified person has been airlifted to Chapel Hill and a pet died following a wreck on US 501 North.

The single-vehicle accident occurred near the Deer Croft subdivision when the car left the road hitting a tree and catching fire, according to EMS Director Roylin Hammond.

An occupant from the car was flown to the burn center at UNC Chapel Hill. A dog in the vehicle did not survive.

The wreck had traffic in both directions tied up for miles, according to one driver.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

