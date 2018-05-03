Charges dropped in dog theft case

LAURINBURG — The charges against a Wagram man accused of stealing a dog have been dropped.

Johnathan Ashley Moody, 40, of Bundy Street, was arrested for larceny of a dog in Hoke County in November .

Following an investigation, the Hoke District Attorney’s Office has dropped the charges saying there was not enough evidence to prosecute the case.

A dismissal form was dated April 25 and signed by John H. Thompson, senior assistant to the District Attorney’s Office.

“There is insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution for the following reasons: Insufficient evidence of intent to permanently deprive,” according to the dismissal form.

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

