Police investigate toddler hit by car

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a case of a toddler being struck hit by a car on Tuesday.

“Officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital at 5:39 p.m. reference a child struck by a vehicle on Hood Drive,” said Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

The 18-month-old child’s mother, grandmother and a family friend told police that the accident was not a hit-and-run and that they drove the child to the hospital following the incident.

The child was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition.

Chavis couldn’t say how the child was struck by the car, whether the baby was run over or struck by the bumper, and did not disclose details of the accident.

“At this point, we don’t think that it was intentional or criminal, and we are working with everyone involved to see what happened,” Chavis said. “We are looking at whether or not there was some neglect because someone was not watching the child.”

There was no word on the baby’s condition Wednesday afternoon.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

