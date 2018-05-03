Georgia group honors fallen Scotland deputy

Folded flag Folded flag Thin blue line Thin blue line

LAURINBURG — An Atlanta-based nonprofit has sent gifts to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office to honor a fallen deputy.

Point 27 has created dog tags with the thin blue line symbol, an American flag with one stripe represented as a thin blue line and inscribed with the scripture Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God.” The tags are called shields of strength and are meant to be a tribute to Deputy Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear who was killed in the line of duty March 1.

Point 27 also sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag pendant necklaces for Locklear’s family members. The flag pendants are inscribed with the Scripture John 15:13 which states,”Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

The sheriff’s office issued a statement saying that it was grateful for this gift and the many other tributes, cards and letters that have come to the office honoring Thunder, uplifting the family and other officers at the sheriff’s office in the weeks since his death.

The tags were born of an idea had by retired US Army Col. David Dodd who is the director of Point 27, which honors both fallen officers and fallen soldiers.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. He wore a shield of strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags and he gave each of the soldiers in his command a shield of strength before they deployed.

Dodd says he hopes the scripture on the shields of strength encourages Scotland County Deputies and the families of others who have fallen and who are making and have made tremendous sacrifice for their communities.

“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Deputy Sheriff Locklear made, and we will not forget his family. We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” Dodd said. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to thank the officers for their putting their lives on the line to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their community. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

During his 27 years in the military, Dodd distributed more than 10,000 shields of strength to members of the military, national and international leaders.

After he retired, Dodd founded Point 27 to share his scripture-inscribed dog tags, which had been encouraging to him and his troops, with members of the military and veterans. He later expanded the service to members of law enforcement.

In 2017, Point 27 distributed 100,000 shields of strength, including through partnerships with: Concerns of Police Survivors – COPS, Tragedy Assistance Program for military survivors – TAPS, Patriot Guard Riders, Carry The Load and Snowball Express.

Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

