Break in

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Wood Duck Run reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone broke into the home and caused $200 in damages to a door.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Bostic Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone stole a check for $200 from his mailbox.

LAURINBURG – Duke Energy reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that a resident on Bayfield Road had been stealing electricity.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Cindy Lee Scott, 46, of Marston Road, was arrested for two counts of larceny and misdemeanor probation and two counts of parole violations and given a $14,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Rodney Covington, 30, of South Eugene Street, was arrested for one felony count of revenge porn and given a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Breion Thomas, 20, of Sierraa Circle, was arrested for damage to personal property and given no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

WAGRAM – Oscar Brandon Fairley III, 40, of North Turnpike Road, was arrested for trespassing and given a $100 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Brenda Douglas, 38, of Franklin Road Hamlet was arrested for misdemeanor larceny and given a written promise to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Fredrick Lee Richardson, 41, of Old Wire Road in Bennettsville, S.C., was arrested for threatening phone calls, and failure to appear on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a protective order and given a $900 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.