Shooting debate continues

Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Residents and Scotland County commissioners listened to a PowerPoint presentation on a gun ordinance proposed by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Residents and Scotland County commissioners listened to a PowerPoint presentation on a gun ordinance proposed by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

LAURINBURG – A proposed gun ordinance was the topic of discussion for a third month at the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners took no action Monday after the hearing a presentation from Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins laying out a more detailed proposal and giving statistics related to the distance unimpeded bullets can travel.

The meeting was the first of a two-part public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

The plan restricts firing a weapon within of 200 feet of an occupied school, daycare, or church and 100 feet of a residence, occupied building or livestock and requires that shooters have an adequate backstop such as a dirt berm to stop bullets and forbids shooting by anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol and prohibits shooting across roadways. The law would not apply to legal hunters or permitted firing ranges.

Commissioners and a few residents, while not completely against it, had a few concerns about the details of the ordinance.

Commissioner Guy McCook said it would be a good idea to require a minimum height, width and thickness for a backstop or berm which was proposed in the ordinance.

The average high-powered rifle such as an AR 15 generally does not penetrate a dirt berm much deeper than 12 inches or 24 inches depending upon how well packed the soil is, according to Eric Norton who teaches concealed carry weapons classes. Norton said that if the soil is tightly packed the depth will usually be less than 12 inches.

McCook also had concerns about the specified distance from property lines.

“I’m not sure that the 100×200 lot dimension is large enough. I live in a neighborhood where the smallest lot is three quarters of an acre, so in theory anybody in my neighborhood, if I wasn’t in the city, any of the lots in my neighborhood would not be subject to this ordinance,” McCook said. “I think the lot sizes could be at least an acre in size which would be 208×208, but if your lot is not more than an acre in size, I’d like to have some type of restriction that would apply to a larger initial lot size.”

Jim McRae who lives on Jerusalem Road appeared to be against the measure and suggested that the county should at least put more thought into the ordinance.

“Injury to somebody else’s property or to somebody else off your property is already against the law. It’s not necessary to have another ordinance for that,” McRae said. “Secondly on a couple of occasions within the ordinance as written it refers to the lawful use of a firearm to protect one’s property. That’s against the law in North Carolina, you cannot do that.”

McRae did not clarify his position on protection of property, but the ordinance specifically explains that anyone firing a weapon to protect one’s property against intruders or dangerous animals will not be charged under the ordinance.

“This Ordinance shall not be construed to rescind any of the state wildlife laws of North Carolina nor shall it be construed to prohibit the following: A. Any citizen from discharging a firearm when lawfully defending his person or property… . Any citizen from discharging a firearm when protecting against the attack of any dangerous or destructive animal or reptile.”

McRae who owns a shooting range and offers weapons training classes said that it was “fair” to ask gun owners to be responsible with their weapons and the way in which they shoot but seemed to be worried that the ordinance would affect his business although the ordinance excuses licensed gun ranges from prosecution.

The board asked Sheriff Ralph Kersey to meet with District Attorney Kristy Newton and get her input on what if anything else should go into the ordinance or points of clarification and agreed to discuss and refine the ordinance further at its retreat on Mar. 29 at 9 a.m. at the Small Business Incubation Center on US 401.

The current draft of the ordinance can be read on the county website at scotlandcounty.org by searching proposed firearm ordinance.

In other business, the board also heard a presentation from Kristin Patterson, director of the Scotland County Health Department concerning the department’s plans to decrease infant mortality in the county.

Patterson told the board that the department had received grants that would allow it to address the issue and improve health outcomes.

The first is the Ann Wolfe Grant for $8,000 for parenting classes and creation of a resource guide. The Health Department will offer classes in the community to assist those with transportation issues and reduce the distance they need to travel.

The department was also awarded $456,000 a year for two years to improve maternal and child health in the county.

“With this grant we are addressing three areas within the community: improving the birth outcomes, reducing infant mortality and improving health status of children ages birth to five,” Patterson said. “Scotland County for fiscal year 2016/ 2017 had an infant mortality rate of 11.2 where the state of North Carolina had a rate of 7.2. So that’s why we’re really pushing to find money to help reduce these infant mortality deaths through education. We know that through education hopefully there will be some behavior changes.”

The department is planning to educate through events like a community baby shower to handout goodies and vital information to expecting and new parents.

Commissioners also passed project ordinances designed to continue funding for two projects already underway should they extend into the new fiscal year in July.

The first covered the two fire substations currently under construction. County Manager Kevin Patterson said the stations should be ready by the end of June but that the measure provides for the chance that they are not.

“You’ve already approved this contract, but since the contract actually carries through July third, to carry funds across the fiscal year, it would have to have a project ordinance,” Patterson said. “If we get a full certificate of occupancy for both fire substations before June 30 it’s not needed but if there’s the possibility of it going into the new fiscal year we would need a capital project ordinance.”

The second concerns rail improvements to the proposed Mounaire Farms feed mill. The improvements are being made to approximately one mile of rail line that will extend from the end of the CSX line onto site. That project will not be completed before June 30 and will extend into the new fiscal year.

The project has been funded through $2.7 million in grant money but needed the project ordinance to appoint the funds.

Members of the Liaison Committee presented a proposal to decrease funding to Scotland County Schools by $300,000 over the next two years, $150,000 each year. In 2018 to 19 the county would give $10,194,000 and for 2019 to 20 the amount would decrease to $10,044,000 and a $300,000 capital fund each year.

The commissioners had hoped to get that number below $10 million over the next three or four years, but the school system was reluctant to agree because of new staffing requirements that were created when the state passed a measure reducing class sizes. The school system worried that reducing county funding might leave them scrambling for ways to pay those salaries.

The board also appointed Jim McMillian to the Historic Properties Commission.

Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Residents and Scotland County commissioners listened to a PowerPoint presentation on a gun ordinance proposed by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_20180305_191050Processed.jpg Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Residents and Scotland County commissioners listened to a PowerPoint presentation on a gun ordinance proposed by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Scotland holds public hearing on gun proposal

By Beth Lawrence Staff report

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169