Maxton woman arrested in Maine murder

LUMBERTON — A Maxton woman was among two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Maine that left a man dead and his wife hospitalized, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office major and news reports.

Alexis Locklear, 21, of Maxton, was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, according to Maj. Anthony Thompson. The major also said Tony Locklear, a third suspect in the shooting, was arrested in Alabama.

The Bangor (Maine) Daily news reported that Stephen McCausland, a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, confirmed on Friday that Tony Locklear, 43, of East Millinocket, was arrested in Alabama.

Further details about his arrest were not immediately available.

Alexis Locklear is the second person to be arrested in Robeson County for the shooting in Maine that took place on Dec. 19. Christopher Murray, 39, of Red Springs, was arrested on Dec. 27. Murray has since been extradited back to Maine.

Alexis Locklear was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges of murder and robbery in the case, according to published reports out of Maine.

Alexis Locklear was arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. marshals for the Eastern District of North Carolina, according to Thompson. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide, Violent Crimes Task Force and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, assisted with the investigation.

Tony Locklear, Alexis Locklear, and Murray are each charged in connection to the Dec. 19 shooting of Wayne Lapierre, 59, and his 33-year-old wife, Diem.

The Lapierres were shot in their home in Millinocket, Maine, during what is believed to have been a home invasion. The Lapierres were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, and the husband died on Dec. 22.

The investigation led Maine state police detectives to North Carolina.

The Millinocket (Maine) Press Herald contributed to this report.

