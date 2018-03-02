Lawmen, community mourns Scotland deputy killed in crash

Courtesy photo Deputy Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear was killed in the line of duty Thursday evening in a crash while attempting to come to he aid of a fellow officer. Courtesy photo Deputy Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear was killed in the line of duty Thursday evening in a crash while attempting to come to he aid of a fellow officer.

WAGRAM — Members of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of a fellow deputy killed Thursday night in a single-car accident.

Alexis “Thunder Eagle” Locklear, 24, died in a crash on Old Wire Road near the Wagram city limits. He had been on force for 10 months.

“It seems like everywhere he went he made a friend,” Scotland County Sheriff Kersey said. “He was a very quiet individual but loved his job. I actually picked at him a lot about being named Thunder because he moved so slowly when he was around the office.”

Locklear had been attempting to help a fellow officer who was engaged in a car chase shortly after 7:15 p.m. Thursday night.

“Prior to him reaching their destination, he lost control of his vehicle on Old Wire Road which resulted in the vehicle striking several trees on Old Wire Road,” Kersey said. “It’s not something that any sheriff or police chief would ever want to happen on their watch and surely not on mine.”

The chase began when Lt. Kelly Jacobs attempted to pull over a vehicle for having no taillights. The car sped away and Jacobs called in a pursuit.

Locklear was between five and six miles from where William Murdock of Laurinburg, was eventually stopped on US 401 near McLaughlin Road when he lost control of the 2014 Dodge Charger. Kersey did not have any information as to how fast Locklear was traveling when the crash occurred.

Murdock, 36, of Pine Street, was charged with felony elude arrest with motor vehicle causing death, misdemeanor reckless driving/ wanton disregard and misdemeanor resisting arrest and held in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

A state Highway Patrol crash reconstruction team from Raleigh were on scene to investigate the crash. Locklear’s body was taken to Raleigh for an autopsy as part of the investigation.

Kersey expressed thanks to all of the local agencies who responded to the scene to assist as well as residents who showed up to help.

“There was a lot of support out there last night that showed up in a very short period of time, which to me once again shows that when needed, this county comes together as a team,” Kersey said. “I’m thankful for all the help that showed up last night.”

Locklear graduated Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training on May 6, 2017 and joined Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2017. The father of a four year old lived in the Saddletree community in Robeson County.

The sheriff’s office will release funeral arrangements when they are available.

A flag was flown over the state capitol at half-mast on Friday in Locklear’s honor. The flag will be retired and given to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office to present to his family at the funeral service, according to Kersey.

Kersey said he had a chance to offer condolences to Locklear’s family Thursday night.

“We talked about Deputy Locklear’s dream, and that was − he wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and he chose the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office,” Kersey said tearing up. “It did not take a long time spending with Thunder to know that he would fit right in with this family.”

Locklear’s call number – 143 – will also be retired by the Sheriff’s office.

Kersey said several agencies have offered to provide grief counseling for his deputies.

“I’ve had the Highway Patrol to reach out to provide that assistance. I’ve also has contact with the county manager of using one of our local businesses. I’ve been contacted by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association; they’ve offered their assistance in whatever we need,” Kersey said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to provide our employees the assistance they need for all of us to make it through this tragic event.”

Kersey said that his department takes advantage of as much training as it possibly can with regard to handling high speed pursuits and field training, but will also examine the department’s policy.

“We had started last year sending our employees to classes on driving. If I did not step back and look at our policy and see if there’s something that we can do better,” Kersey began but did not finish his thought. “We’ll continue to do the training that we’ve been doing with our officers. Our problem has been, like in most cases the finance part of it,” Kersey said.

This is the second time in 40 years that the county has lost a deputy in the line of duty.

In the 1970s, a deputy was killed during a domestic dispute.

Other police departments, such as McColl and Pembroke, shared on Facebook that they were standing with the Scotland County Sheriff in the “this painful time.” Others poured out their condolences on social media.

“Was a great young man,” Scott Moody said on Facebook. “He would ask me questions about law enforcement and was determined to pass BLET. He left this world much to soon, but he died doing what he loved. Rest in peace #143.”

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-5063169

