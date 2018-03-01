SFCC: PTSD no laughing matter

Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Counselor Rocky Locklear shows a clip from “The Lion King” that was used to explain PTSD. Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Counselor Rocky Locklear shows a clip from “The Lion King” that was used to explain PTSD.

LAURINBURG – Scotland Family Counseling Center used a Disney cartoon to explain mental illness at its Silent Samaritan luncheon Thursday.

The theme for the luncheon was Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Finding Peace Again.

The cartoon was not used to make light of mental illness but to underscore a serious issue. Counselor Rocky Locklear, used a clip from the movie “The Loin King” to demonstrate the signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In the movie a pride of Lions rules over an African Kingdom. The ruler, Mufasa, is killed by his brother Scar; however, Scar makes Mufasa’s son, Simba, think that he has killed his father.

Simba, according to Locklear, experiences symptoms of PTSD, like depression, avoiding social situations, shame, guilt, nightmares, and hallucinations. Simba eventually meets a warthog and a meerkat who give him a new outlook on life with their motto Hakuna Matta – no worries.

“What you don’t see [in the clip] is how Simba found peace again. He ran across two not so Silent Samaritans. Timon, a meerkat, and Pumba, a warthog acted sort of like a support team,” Locklear said. “For those who suffer trauma living with the reality every day, it would be amazing if you could just say Hakuna Matata and all the symptoms would just go away. So therefore, people like us at the counseling center and the Silent Samaritans like you who share personal stories, supply funds, share testimonies of hope that comfort the victims that’s how you find peace again.”

The Silent Samaritans are a group that raises money for the center through anonymous donations, like the biblical Good Samaritan.

The yearly luncheons are meant to be a fundraiser for the counseling center, but they also introduce a new topic related to mental illness each year with speakers who share personal experiences and their expertise on having dealt with victims.

Each of this year’s speakers had a different take on PTSD.

April Snead, Director of Scotland County Department of Social Services spoke about how the department and foster families deal with children suffering from PTSD. Her topic was: I’m not bad; I’m traumatized.

Snead said that often children who have suffered a traumatic situation such as abuse or neglect develop seemingly odd or naughty behaviors that people fail to take the time to understand.

“Often symptoms of PTSD are misunderstood, and children get labeled as bad, or odd, or wild or delinquents. Community members, even professionals in our community will label children and they’ll easily overlook the child’s history or their present circumstances and expect a quick change of behavior or quick turnaround that is simply unrealistic for the child.”

She said science has shown that the brains of children who have suffered long-term trauma can be physically altered. MRI scans have proven that early trauma affects the structure of the brain, brain connectivity, the size of the child’s brain and the chemical makeup.

Like anyone suffering PTSD, children who suffer develop emotional and behavioral issues such as hoarding food, bed wetting, and unnatural fears.

Snead shared the story of a child in the DSS system who had been inappropriately punished for hoarding food.

“This was an adopted child in a new family, a safe family, but she was hoarding food,” Snead said. “As we talked to the child, we learned this child in her previous home has experienced times without food. She had experienced the refusal of food over a long period of time. Now it makes sense; she’s hoarding food. Her mind was not ready to accept she was going to get fed whenever she needed to get fed.”

When a child is taken into the system, DSS arranges counseling if needed. In 95 percent of cases where a child is in foster care, the child requires counseling, according to Snead. In cases where the child remains with the family but is still in the system that number is 50 percent.

Mary Neal Thompson, director of Scotland Family Counseling Center, shared her personal story of PTSD after having been raped at 14 by a 21 year-old man.

Dressed in the black that has become a symbol for the campaign, Thompson said she found the courage to speak in public about the event after others spoke out during the Me Too movement.

“I was a young 14 year-old who was very innocent and never really even been kissed. I had somehow gotten the attention of a 21-year-old guy. I was tall and physically developed for my age, but I still had no idea why he was looking at me,” Thompson said.

Thompson recalls having a “schoolgirl crush” on the man. One evening she was hanging out with her older sister and some other teens who let her drink. The man came by and asked her to go for a ride.

“That’s when I went from never been kissed to losing my virginity. I was under aged and I was statutorily raped,” Thompson said. “I certainly experienced PTSD symptoms of shame, self- blame and guilt. I couldn’t sleep. I felt for years and years that it was entirely my fault because I had drunk alcohol. I felt alone and detached from my family and my friends.”

Neal has suffered from the side effects of the event for years including avoidance of things that trigger memories of the rape.

She shared the story of how she lost her temper with her husband who surprised her with a bottle of wine one night. The wine was the same brand she had drunk the night of her assault.

“I lost it. I uncharacteristically yelled at him. Yelled at him − What was he thinking bringing that home. Why would he even bring it into our house? Why would ever think I wanted that,” Thompson said. “My poor husband had no idea that he had triggered my PTSD. He was so blindsided. I finally calmed down and explained it to him.”

Neal said that she was healing and felt that it was “good news” that she could now speak of that night thanks to counseling and the support of family and friends.

“The great news is that this one event does not define who I am. I hope that others will find their voices and courage so that they too can name what has happened to them,” she said.

The audience also heard from a veteran’s advocate about PTSD among veterans.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health anyone can develop PTSD at any age for a number of reasons such as: war veterans, survivors of physical and sexual assault, abuse, accidents, and disasters. The triggering event does not need to be violent, only traumatic.

The symptoms of PTSD include but are not limited to: flashbacks—reliving the trauma over and over, physical symptoms, bad dreams, frightening thoughts; avoiding places, events, or objects that are reminders of the experience; avoiding thoughts or feelings related to the trauma, being easily startled, feeling tense or on edge, having difficulty sleeping, angry outbursts, trouble remembering key features of the traumatic event, negative thoughts about oneself or the world, distorted feelings like guilt or blame, and loss of interest in enjoyable activities.

To schedule an appointment with a counselor or volunteer with the Silent Samaritan Society call 910-276-7011 or email dir@scotlandcounseling.org.

Scotland Counseling Center is located at 601 B Lauchwood Drive and is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Silent Samaritans lunch

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

