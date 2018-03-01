SHS student arrested for drugs

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Scotland High School student on drug charges.

Javon Malloy, 18, of Pine Needle Circle, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and manufacture sell and deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Laurinburg police were called the high school where school officials and the school’s resource officer (SRO) detected a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the classroom.

“They moved the students to another room to be searched, upon speaking with Javon Malloy the odor got stronger,” Chavis said. “They asked him if he had anything illegal on his person and he began removing drug paraphernalia from his pants.”

Malloy was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and released.