Scotland County officials refute coercion claims at hearing

LAURINBURG – Two sheriff’s deputies and a parole officer are disputing the assertions made by Antwan Lloyd’s lawyer that officials “coerced” his client’s fiance to say Lloyd sold drugs.

The law enforcement officers testified Wednesday during a probable cause hearing into the merits of the drug charges against Lloyd, who is also charged with murder for an assault on his pregnant fiance Katelyn Smith who lost the child.

The hearing which lasted four hours, will resume this morning at the Scotland County Courthouse.

Lloyd’s attorney Assistant Public Defender Leonard T. King, said in his notice to the court that Smith was threatened with a murder charge and obstruction of justice while being questioned at the sheriff’s office a few days after the child’s death.

King also said his client is being jailed illegally because he not given a bond on one charge and a $900,000 secured bond on other charges.

The notice also said Smith “made false statements” regarding Lloyd’s involvement in drugs.

But law enforcement officers testified on Wednesday that Smith volunteered information about Lloyd’s alleged drug manufacturing and dealing.

Lt. Det. Kelly Jacobs, one of the officers who interviewed Smith after she was released from the hospital, told the court that Smith came to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office looking for Lt. Det. Jessica Sadovnikov. Sadovnikov was not there, and Smith was taken to Jacobs.

Jacobs testified that be began recording the interview when he realized who Smith was.

“I didn’t know her, but when I realized who she was and what she was talking about I began recording the conversation,” Jacobs said.

The recording was admitted into evidence and played for the courtroom.

Jacob’s voice and his questions come across clearly on the audio. At times Smith’s conversation is too low to be heard by the whole court, but at times she can be heard divulging information about what she says are Lloyd’s drug activities.

At one point Smith says on recording that Lloyd had posted his illicit deeds on Facebook and had been trying to cook crack.

“Because he don’t know how to cook it. Who does that,” Smith can be heard saying.

Later she can be heard saying, “He don’t like to sell pills. His main choice is getting ‘caine and cooking it.”

Also in the interview, Smith appears to be explaining the entire process in which Lloyd allegedly cooked and stored crack cocaine. She also told Jacobs that Lloyd had forced her to transport drugs for him.

Assistant District Attorney Mike Hardin asked Jacobs if he threatened or coerced the statements from Smith statement. He testified that he “did not.”

Smith said that it was her voice on the recording, but she was unaware that she was being taped at the sheriff’s office.

Detective Ronnie Ivey, who is named in the motion, and an acquaintance of Smith’s also took the stand to testify that Smith volunteered information about the assault and Lloyd’s involvement in drugs.

Jacobs said he was later contacted by Smith’s parole officer Melanie Quick who said that Smith came to see her after leaving the sheriff’s office. Quick testified that Smith also told her that there were drugs in the home and that she had been forced to sell drugs.

Quick testified that Smith agreed to a home visit which led to a search at the Tartan Road residence by probation and parole officers that turned up drug residue and drug paraphernalia. The case was then turned over to the sheriff’s office.

The 35-year-old Lloyd was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver, possession of a precursor with intent to sell and deliver, sale and deliver of a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place, possession of cocaine, manufacture of a schedule II controlled substance, one misdemeanor count possession of drugs.

Hardin told Judge Regina Joe that he was reviewing the statutes connected to the death of the baby who was born at Duke University Hospital on Jan. 29 and died two hours later following the alleged beating of the child’s mother.

Smith was first admitted to the hospital on Jan. 13 and again on Jan. 28.

Hardin said that he may “investigate it as a homicide” at some point in the future.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

