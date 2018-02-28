Shooting injures 2 in Maxton

MAXTON — Two men were injured after getting into an argument and shooting each other at point-blank range.

Scotland Memorial Hospital personnel alerted the Maxton Police Department at 5:56 p.m. Friday that two people from Maxton suffering gunshot wounds came into their facility, Maxton Police Chief Tammy Deese said Monday.

Jameel Smith, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to chest, and Camelle Demonte Williams, 24, was shot in the leg.

Both men were taken by vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital, Deese said. Williams was flown later to an undisclosed hospital for additional treatment and is now in stable condition. Smith was treated and released.

The incident occurred after an altercation took place at Rodney Dawdy’s residence, located at 206 South Florence St., Deese said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lt. William Davis at 910-844-5667.