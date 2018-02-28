Scotland County discusses budget, taxes at retreat

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Board of Commissioners discussed two tax-related issues and a number of budget items at its retreat on Tuesday.

The board voted to request that state lawmakers add Scotland to the list of counties that require tax office to certify that there are no outstanding taxes on a property before a deed can be filed.

The only exception to the certificate would be if the attorney handling the purchase agrees that he or she will take care of any and all taxes owed as part of the purchase upon closing. If Scotland County is added to the statue it would join nearly three fourths of the state’s counties named in the statue.

The majority of commissioners present agreed that the measure was “great idea.”

“Seventy-nine out of 100 counties can’t be wrong,” Commissioner Bob Davis said.

The only unclear issue is how the ordinance would affect foreclosure purchases; that question will be investigated, officials said.

The measure does not prevent the sale of a property. Real estate can still be purchased without filing a deed, but at the buyer’s peril. If another person files the deed then the first purchaser would lose possession of the land.

The proposal was made after a county resident who purchased a home through a private sale and unwittingly acquired $3,000 in back taxes. Danny Kelly said he was unaware of the taxes had accrued along with penalties leaving him owing over $7,000.

The measure would do nothing to help Kelly, but could ward off other buyers entering the same trap.

The certification would also apply to person to person sales like Kelly’s thereby closing the loophole that the veteran fell through. It will benefit buyers because the certificate can be obtained for little to no cost rather than having to pay for a title search, according to county manager Kevin Patterson.

The move could also increase revenue for the county, according to Mary Helen Norton tax administrator.

“It should increase revenue and eliminate problems such as those with Mr. Kelly,” Norton said. “However, this doesn’t eliminate delinquent taxes on all properties, just on the properties that are changing owners.”

If the state adds Scotland County to the general statue, the board of commissioners would then have to pass a local ordinance putting a law in place in the county.

The commissioners also reviewed the current property revaluation that is taking place in the county.

Properties are currently being appraised; those assessments will then be compiled into a schedule of valuation that the commissioners will consider in August. A copy will be made available to the public at the tax office, and a public hearing will be held to get residents’ input. The final vote on whether to adopt the valuation would come in November with the new taxes taking effect in January 2019. Residents would have an opportunity to appeal their bill.

Currently tax values are 104 percent above the market value, according to Norton.

“We’re looking at a decrease in residential values, but that does not apply to commercial, industrial or land values,” Patterson said.

The residential values will not necessarily add to the county’s coffers but the big question mark is the impact of industrial values on the county’s tax revenue, according to Patterson.

The board also asked Patterson to look at ways in which to work another one to two cent tax reduction into the 2018/19 fiscal budget.

The board discussed several items that would increase the county’s allocations in its upcoming budget.

The board is considering adding the cost of six new positions to Scotland County EMS, and an additional ambulance in order to adequately answer increasing emergency calls. The service currently has two ambulances to transport patients and two quick reaction vehicles which can answer calls and begin to assess a patient.

“We have reached a situation where we not only have third calls but we now have five and six calls,” Patterson told the board.

For the times that the county cannot answer calls Braveheart and First Health ambulances offer limited assistance as their schedules allow, according to Roylin Hammond, EMS director.

The county has seen over 6,000 calls in the last year, and calls to surrounding counties for assistance are not always possible.

“All the other counties that we call for mutual aid are as busy as we are, so sometimes you call them and they don’t even have an ambulance they can send,” said Mike Tucker, 911communications director.

The addition of staff would not bring in any revenue and would add $398,000 to the budget.

The third ambulance would come from the county’s fleet of six only four of which are currently operational, Hammond said.

The board considered the move a priority and requested that Patterson look at adding it to the upcoming budget.

The board also appointed county personnel to assess the maintenance needs at the John Blue House. The home has a handful of issues, but it urgently needs a roof and repair to the chimneys which will cost from $20,000 to $35,000 depending on whether the chimneys are included in the job.

“If you lose the roof, you lose the whole house…The wheels are moving too slowly, but we’ve got to do something in the short term,” Commissioner Carol McCall said.

There was also some question as to exactly who owns the home − whether it is the county or the state historic properties commission − and who should be responsible for work needing to be done on it.

All present agreed that the home and the buildings on the property were an important part of the county’s tourism economy and history and that something should be done to preserve it.

The board will hear recommendations from the inspection at its March retreat where and decide what action to take.

The board voted to spend approximately $4,160 to help the Laurinburg/ Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce promote Scotland County through its “On the Road With Cecil,” segments which air on WPDE. The segments showcase local businesses and attractions in the county.

