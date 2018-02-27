‘American Pickers’ to film in NC

LAURINBURG – The gold rush may have ended in the late 1800s, but there might still be some “rusty gold” to be found around the state or even in Scotland County.

Rusty gold — in less than [perfect condition — is a term used by collectors Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the stars of television show “American Pickers.”

The History Channel’s show cast and crew plan to film episodes of the series throughout the region in the spring.

“American Pickers” follows Wolfe and Fritz as they dig through barns full of junk, roadside museums, and personal antique collections looking for antiques to sell in their two stores and to preserve a piece of history.

“We make a living telling the history of America, one piece at a time,” according to Wolfe.

The team is looking for new places to pick.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the team said in a press release.

The producers are interested in large collections “that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through.”

Anyone with a lead on a possible pick is asked to send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection along with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Tips can also be left on the Facebook page @GotAPick.

Wolfe and Fritz are considered, “two of the most skilled pickers in the business.”

The two have been friends for over 20 years and have parlayed that friendship and mutual love of history into a business with their Antique Archaeology stores on LeClaire, Iowa and Nashville.

Wolfe began collecting when he was four-years-old. Fritz also began collecting as a child starting his collection off with rocks and beer cans.

Wolfe loves all things antique but has an affinity for vintage bicycles and motorcycles. Fritz loves old toys, motorcycles and items related to car care like vintage oil cans, auto parts and signage.

The pair love to hear the stories of the antiques they’re perusing, but they also enjoy hearing the stories of the people who have collected them.

“Each item we pick has a history all its own and the people we meet, well, they’re a breed all their own,” Wolfe said.

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

