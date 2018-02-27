Scottish Pilots mix food, fashion

LAURINBURG – It’s time again for the Scottish Pilot Club’s annual Spring Bridge, Luncheon and Fashion Show that pairs food, fun and games with fashion.

The event will be April 12 at Scotia Village at 11 a.m.

Attendees can join the bridge tournament, play another card game or bring a board game.

The fashion show takes place during lunch and features the newest spring fashions and accessories.

Colorful spring salads as well as deserts will be available at the luncheon.

Door prizes will be awarded.

Tickets are $18and can be purchased from any Scottish Pilot Club member or at Hi-Lites Ladies Clothing. For information or ticket delivery call, Diana Johnston at 910-291-0218.

Scottish Pilot Club members Nancy Adcock and Terry Gallman prepare for the 2017 show.