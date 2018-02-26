Lawyer: Accusations in child’s death ‘coerced’

LAURINBURG – An attorney for a Laurinburg man accused of causing the death of an unborn child has asked for a probable cause hearing in the case.

The hearing, planned for Wednesday, concerns Antwan O. Lloyd, who was charged with felony murder of an unborn child and several felony drug charges.

Lloyd, 35, of Tartan Road, is accused of assaulting his pregnant fiance, Katlyn Smith, who gave birth on Jan. 28. The child died the next day.

Lloyd’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Leonard T. King, said in court documents that his client is being held with no bond on one charge and under a $900,000 secured bond on others.

“The defendant is statutorily entitled to a bond and his continued incarceration is illegal,” King said in his notice to the court. “The bond of $900,000 secured on the remaining charges are excessive and illegal given the extreme circumstances in this case.”

The court document also disputes several assertion made by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office that investigated the case.

The sheriff’s office in its report said deputies were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Jan. 28 concerning an assault.

“The female victim was living with Lloyd and was pregnant. An assault occurred, and she went into labor and gave birth to an infant,” Det. Sgt. Jessica Sadovnikov said. “The child was pronounced dead several hours later.”

The victim had previously been assaulted and sent to the hospital on Jan. 13, the report said.

But King said investigators “coerced” Smith to say she had been abused. The notice said the child died “due to extreme prematurity.”

“The investigators told Smith that if the child did not survive she would likely face murder charges if she did not tell them that the defendant abused her,” according to King’s notice to the court.

The document said that Smith was again threatened with a murder charge and obstruction of justice while being questioned at the sheriff’s office a few days after the child’s death.

The court document also said Smith “made false statements” regarding Lloyd’s involvement in drugs.

But the sheriff’s office said the investigation into narcotics came as a result of an anonymous tip during the course of the assault inquiry, the sheriff”s said.

“We received information that was related to narcotics distribution and manufacture and executed a search warrant,” Sadovnikov said.

Deputies said they seized several items related to cocaine and the manufacturing of crack cocaine.

Lloyd was charged with one felony count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver, one count of felony possession of a precursor with intent to sell and deliver, one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a schedule IV drug, one felony count of sale and deliver of a controlled substance, one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place, one felony count of possession of cocaine, one felony count of manufacture of a schedule II controlled substance, one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia, and one felony count of habitual felon.

Scott Witten Editor

Reach Scott Witten 910-506-3023

Reach Scott Witten 910-506-3023