Over the Rainbow for good food

LAURINBURG – Over 150 people turned out Thursday evening to help support Scotland County Literacy Council’s efforts to improve access to literacy and education for residents.

Participants sampled foods from 19 vendors — everything fast food to sit-down restaurants across Scotland, Robeson, and Moore counties while supporting a cause they believe in.

Ticket sales, an auction, a raffle and donations netted $3,332 for the council, according to Director Janie Adams.

“It will be used for operating expenses, the general fund, and for instructional materials. Those are things that grants don’t always cover,” Adams said. “Last year’s Taste of Town was our most successful. This December is the first year we actually had money in the bank coming into the New Year, and that’s only because we got a grant that paid off our mortgage.”

Vendors not only showed off their cooking skills they supported the work the organization does.

The local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. set up a dessert booth with sweets and decorations to fit the night’s “Over the Rainbow” theme. This is the Alpha, Alpha Phi Zeta chapter’s second year participating in the fundraiser.

“We believe in what they do. It’s important to get the word out in regard to literacy,” said President Valerie Sinclair.

Education is so important to the group that they sponsor awards at North Laurinburg Elementary School that help to promote good grades and scholarship. The group also awards college scholarships to local high schools.

Other vendors included Campbell’s Soup, Nic’s Pic Kwik, the Bag Piper Restaurant at Scotland High School, Champs Steakhouse, and Wooly McDuff’s. Each table offered samples of everything from appetizers and entrees to desserts.

Coy Moody, director of the United Way; Pastor Linda Nelson of Lutheran Church of the Living Word, and Barbara Mack from the Scottish Pilot Club made up a three-judge panel offering awards in three categories.

The Rocking Pig, of Maxton won Best Dessert for its cheesecake brownie unseating two-time champion Domino’s Pizza. Unity Barbecue of Bennettsville, S.C. took home Top Chef, and Graham’s Buffet won Best Table for a colorful display in keeping with the theme. A rainbow colored table skirt was topped off with a sky-blue table cloth cloud on top of which sat an Emerald City cupcake tower complete with a yellow brick road paved by cupcakes.

The judges were not the only ones who enjoyed what vendors had to offer.

Laverne McDougald, has been coming to the event for the last three years and jokes that she comes for two reasons – the Literacy Council and the food.

“I believe this is a very worthy cause. Literacy is a very important part of anyone’s life and Scotland County has a great need for improvement of the level of literacy for its citizens,” McDougald said. “My second reason for coming is because I love good food and there’s so much of it to choose from.”

McDougald knows perhaps more than the average person the difference literacy can make in one’s life. She retired from Scotland High School after spending 36 years in the school system. Five of those years were spent in the classroom, and the remaining 31 were spent as a guidance counselor Washington Park Middle School and later the high school helping students decide how best to apply their education after graduation.

As a recipient of the council’s services for the last four years, Melissa Locklear knows the impact that the organization has on the county. She has a high school diploma but takes classes at the council to improve her life skills.

“I got my diploma, but I went back to improve on my math and reading skills to help me cope when I go to the doctor’s office and places where I need to fill out forms,” Locklear said. “It’s a big help to me because I see the difference in my reading, and I see how they help other people.”

She wishes more people would take advantage of the services the council offers.

Locklear believes the county would suffer if the council were not there to help.

“It would be sad if the doors were not open where people could come in and get help,” Locklear said.

Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Graham’s Buffet located in the Clinton Inn top home the prize for best table at the 2018 Taste of the Town. The event lets visitors sample food from local restaurants and and raises money to support the Literacy Council. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180222_180903Processed.jpg Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Graham’s Buffet located in the Clinton Inn top home the prize for best table at the 2018 Taste of the Town. The event lets visitors sample food from local restaurants and and raises money to support the Literacy Council.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

