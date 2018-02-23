Laurinburg police look for endangered man

LAURINBURG – Police are continuing to ask for the public’s help locating missing man.

On Feb. 12, Laurinburg Police Department and the NC Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for George McArthur Twitty who walked away from Willow Place Assisted Living at 1703 Stonewall Road.

“We have chased every lead; we were going on information that he had been trying to get to New York. We spoke to every family member,” said Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police reached out to bus and train stations and airports in their efforts to locate Twitty.

Twitty is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment and is considered endangered.

He is a 51 year-old black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes. His hair is brown and was being worn in braids.

Twitty was last seen wearing a brown hat, glasses, brown jacket, blue jeans, brown slippers and a yellow and red shirt.

Anyone with information on Twitty’s location is asked to call Lt. Det. Jeremy White at the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-277-3216.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TWITTY2Processed-1.jpg George Twitty https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TWITTYProcessed-1.jpg George Twitty