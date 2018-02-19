Authorities: Man robs Laurinburg hotel

LAURINBURG – Police are asking the public for help to identify a man accused of robbing a Laurinburg hotel late last week.

The man walked into the Holiday Inn Express on Plaza Road and approached the front desk and demanded money, according to the police report.

“Although no weapon was visible, the suspect indicated he was armed during the commission of the robbery,” said Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled, according to police.

He got into the passenger side of a red or maroon colored two-door extended cab Ford F-150 with side step rails, chrome front bumper and possible chrome rocker panels on the sides, the report said. The truck did not have a visible tool box.

The incident occurred Friday at 2:40 a.m. No one was injured and there were no hotel guests in the lobby at the time, according to the report.

Police describe the man as a white male in his 30 or 40’s with short messy black hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a green jacket, black t-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Detective D. Williams at 910-291-1755.

