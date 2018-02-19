Silent Samaritans to focus on PTSD

LAURINBURG – The focus of this year’s luncheon and fundraiser for Scotland Family Counseling Center is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The Silent Samaritan Society organizes the luncheon each year to raise awareness of mental health issues and to raise money that helps ensure that the center can continue to make counseling available to those who have limited incomes and those without insurance.

The luncheon will be held on March 1 at noon at the WR Dulin Center on the campus of Scotland Memorial. This year’s topic is: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder — Finding Peace Again.

Admission to the event is free, but organizers request that those interested call to reserve a seat. For information or to make a reservation, call 910-276-7011.

The yearly benefit raises money for the Scotland Counseling Center and uses the opportunity to highlight a mental-health issue. Last year’s event raised over $30,000 and addressed the issue of healing after experiencing the loss of a child.

Director Mary Neil Thompson said the event and the Silent Samaritans embody what Scotland Family Counseling Center is all about.

“Our motto is: Families of strength helping families in need. It is important that [the center] have the resources to reach out to the community,” Thompson said. “The mission of Scotland Family Counseling Center is to help with mental illness in Scotland and surrounding counties, and it couldn’t be done without the support of so many caring people including the Silent Samaritans.”

Each year the group elects a new board to organize the event. This year’s leaders are are Charlie and Sissy Pittman and Dora Sharber and Allyn McLean will be the co-leaders.

Guests at the luncheon will hear from four speakers Stress Disorder and we are pleased to have four speakers addressing that topic: April Snead, Davon Goodwin, Susan Graham and Mary Neil Thompson will share their experiences with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The Samaritans choose a different subject each year in order to reach out to and encourage others who may be experiencing similar situations.

The Silent Samaritans model fundraising efforts on the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan form the book of Luke. A man from Samaria, in the northern region of Israel, who took care of an injured man from an enemy town. The Samaritan did not ask to be repaid and did not ask recognition for his efforts.

“He didn’t look for any acclaim,” Terry Gallman said one of last year’s chairs. “People that give to the Silent Samaritan Society are not listed anywhere; they’re not publicly credited; they’re not looking for any return than just the satisfaction of giving.”

Charlie and Sissy Pittman believe the committee is a good example of servanthood saying it’s a way to get involved and help someone without knowing them or their circumstances.

“The Silent Samaritan Society is a most appropriate way to give back to God without personal acclaim and to help those who otherwise may not be able to afford counseling,” the couple said.

Scotland Counseling Center was founded in 2007 with one counselor working a half day each week at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

There are now four full-time counselors at the center, and the facility serves a seven-county radius with patients coming primarily from Scotland, Robeson, and Marlboro counties.

The center is affiliated with Scotland Health Care System. Along with the fundraising efforts of the Silent Samaritans, the practice receives support from the United Way and local churches.

Scotland Counseling Center accepts every form of insurance and makes payment available to customers without insurance based on income and the number of people in a household.

Faith based and secular therapies are available at the request of the client.

Former director Charles Wentz has estimated that the center’s counseling services have the capacity to affect 1,200 people last year.

“You can take one person that’s in counseling and as they get well and improve it impacts their family; it impacts their workplace; it impacts their church, their friends,” Wentz said.

To volunteer with the Silent Samaritan Society or to schedule an appointment with a counselor call 910-276-7011 or email dir@scotlandcounseling.org.

Scotland Counseling Center is located at 601 B Lauchwood Drive and is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visit www.scotlandcounseling.org to learn more about the center and it’s providers.

