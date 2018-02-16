Police believe Jane Doe is missing Bennettsville woman

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Bennettsville Police believe they have located the body of a woman missing since November.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin J. Miller announced Thursday evening that police have made an arrest in the disappearance of Shelby L. Head who had been missing since Nov. 18.

Miller declined to release the identity of the person arrested.

During the investigation police were led to the location of a body. Head was last seen at a home in Bennettsville, according to Turner.

“We have located a Jane Doe that we believe is her, but we are waiting pending an autopsy first,” said Lt. Larry Miller.

The body has been sent to Medical University of South Carolina to have the identity confirmed through DNA and dental records.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the find due to the location and the scene was processed for evidence by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division − SLED.

“Information gathered leads investigators to believe her last possible known whereabouts to be at 17 Patton Street, Bennettsville, South Carolina, around Nov. 18, 2017,” Turner said.

Head’s family reported her missing on Monday telling officers that they had not heard from her since November.

By Beth Lawrence Staff Reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

