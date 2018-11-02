FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

***

Nov. 10

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will host a breakfast for veterans from 7 to 9 a.m. Veterans Recognition Sunday will be observed the following day during morning worship service at 11 a.m. This invitation is extended to veterans in the community.

Nov. 11

House of Prayer for all People, 4520 Main St. in Gibson, will be celebrating its sixth church anniversary. The Rev. Jesse Whittington, pastor of Ark of Safety, House of Prayer in Dillon, S.C., will be preaching. Everyone is invited.

Nov. 16-17

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, located at 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be celebrating Pastor Queen Casey’s fourth Pre-Anniversary Service at 7 p.m. nightly. The speaker for Nov. 16 will be Apostle Daniel White along with his congregation of Refuge of Deliverance in Clio, S.C.; the speaker for Nov. 17 will be Bishop Malcolm Ames of Fellowship of Christ International in Manassas, Va. The public is invited to attend.

Nov. 17

Montpelier Presbyterian Church, 24080 Main St. in Wagram, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be crafts and baked goods, a soup luncheon, raffle drawing ($1 per ticket) for handmade quilt, gift basket and gift card tree.

St. Mary Parish, 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg, is having a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon, featuring bake shop and refreshments, homemade crafts, gingerbread workshop for kids. Raffle for specialty items and Christmas china. To place orders for rolls (pumpkin, red velvet, chocolate, or German chocolate ), pies (pecan, sweet potato,or pumpkin ), cheese balls (pineapple cherry, pimento, spinach or herb) call the office at 910-276-4468 by Nov. 9. Vendors welcome, $25/table; call for details.

Nov. 18

The ushers of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be observing their annual Ushers’ Anniversary at 3 p.m. The Rev. Ruby Lennon of Westminster Presbyterian Church will deliver the message. Sisters Gwen Rainer and Hazel Boatwright will render a skit and Sydney Smith will present a praise dance. The G.P. Gospel Choir will provide the music. All ushers are asked to wear their uniform and be prepared to march in the processional by 2:45 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.