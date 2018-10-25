FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

***

Oct. 26-27

Sneads Grove United Methodist Church, located at 12800 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold a yard sale starting at 7 a.m. each day to benefit PROJECT AGAPE.

Oct. 27

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, will host its annual Women’s Day Prayer Breakfast beginning at 9 a.m.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat at 18521 Hamlet Road in Ghio from 5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28

Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church in Laurel Hill will host a small skit and special preaching during its evening service at 6 p.m.

Jerusalem United Methodist Church, located on John’s Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual Women’s Day service at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be Crystal Peques of Union Grove Baptist Church.

New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its Senior Choir Anniversary at 4 p.m. with numerous groups on the program.

Fletcher Grove Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Aid will be sponsoring a Parade of Colors Program at 3 pm. Special guests include CEO Mime Ministry, Youth Comedian Ms. Pearline Taylor, Merdick & Rev Essie Davis, Atp Mime Ministry, Poet Tiese Bridges and Sayidah Pegues Mime Ministry. Please come out wearing your favorite color.

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram will hold its annual Women’s Day Service during the 11 a.m. worship. The Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe of Taylortown and producer and host of “Town Talk TV” and “The Rose Highland-Sharpe Gospel Radio Show” is guest sermonist.

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host its 94th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Bring your lawn chairs.

St. John Holiness Church’s senior choir will celebrate its anniversary at 4 p.m. Many groups will be part of the program. The church is located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg.

The Lutheran Church of the Living Word, located at 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host Debra J. Kelly Greene from Lenoir, who will be performing on Reformation Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. All are welcome.

Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 16441 Jerusalem Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 131st church anniversary with the morning service at 10:45 followed by a dinner in the Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Alford Dudley of Unionville Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg at 3 p.m. All are invited.

Oct. 31

Gibson Baptist Church, 4961 Main St. in Gibson, will host a community “Trunk or Treat” from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 3

Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a loaded wine and cheese basket, handmade quilt by Carol Ann Lentz, afghan by Betty Ludtke, baked goods, cheese cakes and more. Raffle tickets will be $1 each with a drawing at noon.

Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road, will hold a Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. Come and see all of the holiday goodies and soups, handmade gifts and crafts, “New But Not Me” gifts, “Granny’s Attic” and much more. Proceeds support our missions.

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Women’s Conference and Women’s Day with a workshop titled “Transforming the Hearts of Women.” Registration is $10.

Nov. 4

Missionaries of New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program at 4 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Willette Jones from St. Andrews Holiness Church in Raeford. The Galile Ministry of Dance team will also perform.

Nov. 7-8

New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate Bishop Zack Rogers’ anniversary at 7 p.m. each day. A banquet will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for those between the ages of 6 and 12.

Nov. 16-17

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, located at 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be celebrating Pastor Queen Casey’s fourth Pre-Anniversary Service at 7 p.m. nightly. The speaker for Nov. 16 will be Apostle Daniel White along with his congregation of Refuge of Deliverance in Clio, S.C.; the speaker for Nov. 17 will be Bishop Malcolm Ames of Fellowship of Christ International in Manassas, Va. The public is invited to attend.

Nov. 17

Montpelier Presbyterian Church, 24080 Main St. in Wagram, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be crafts and baked goods, a soup luncheon, raffle drawing ($1 per ticket) for handmade quilt, gift basket and gift card tree.

Nov. 18

The ushers of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be observing their annual Ushers’ Anniversary at 3 p.m. The Rev. Ruby Lennon of Westminster Presbyterian Church will deliver the message. Sisters Gwen Rainer and Hazel Boatwright will render a skit and Sydney Smith will present a praise dance. The G.P. Gospel Choir will provide the music. All ushers are asked to wear their uniform and be prepared to march in the processional by 2:45 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.