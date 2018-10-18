FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

Oct. 20

Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church will host a benefit sing for Falcon Children’s Home at 6 p.m. Groups included will be New Bridge, Chosen Generations, Voices of Triumph, Holding Strong, Jack Hunt & Family, and more.

Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 117th church anniversary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an outdoor cookout. The afternoon worship will begin at 6 p.m. with Elder Anita Thompson of the Western North Carolina Conference as guest speaker.

Oct. 21

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Garland E. Pierce for their 28th Pastoral Anniversary at 11 a.m. The Rev. Q. Jimmel Williamson of Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church of Riegelwood will be the guest minister to deliver the morning message. Music will be provided by the G. P. Gospel Choir. An invitation is extended to join us for worship service and dinner.

Gibson Baptist Church will observe its annual Harvest Sunday at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tommy Butler. A fellowship meal will follow the service.

Zion-Campbell AME Church will have a Family & Friends Day. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with morning worship followed by dinner at the church. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Carolyn Alford of Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church. All are invited.

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be honoring Dr. J. W. Gorham’s 47th Pastoral Anniversary at the 11 a.m. service.

Oct. 25

St. John United Methodist Church, located on N.C. 79 in Gibson, will host its annual Harvest Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a BBQ and chicken salad plate sale. Cost will be $8. There will also be crafts and baked goods for sale.

Oct. 26

New Greater St. James Word, Praise and Worship of Laurinburg will host a chicken salad plate and pork chop sandwich sale beginning at 10 a.m.

Oct. 27

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, will host its annual Women’s Day Prayer Breakfast beginning at 9 a.m.

Sneads Grove United Methodist Church, located at 12800 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold a yard sale starting at 7 a.m. to benefit PROJECT AGAPE.

Oct. 28

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram will hold its annual Women’s Day Service during the 11 a.m. worship. The Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe of Taylortown and producer and host of “Town Talk TV” and “The Rose Highland-Sharpe Gospel Radio Show” is guest sermonist.

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host its 94th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Bring your lawn chairs.

Oct. 28

St. John Holiness Church’s senior choir will celebrate its anniversary at 4 p.m. Many groups will be part of the program. The church is located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg.

The Lutheran Church of the Living Word, located at 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host Debra J. Kelly Greene from Lenoir, who will be performing on Reformation Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. All are welcome.

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, will host its annual Women’s Day Service during the 11 a.m. worship. The Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe of Taylortown and producer and host of “Town Talk TV” and “The Rose Highland-Sharpe Gospel Radio Show” is guest sermonist.

Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 16441 Jerusalem Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 131st church anniversary with the morning service at 10:45 followed by a dinner in the Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Alford Dudley of Unionville Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg at 3 p.m. All are invited.

Nov. 3

Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a loaded wine and cheese basket, handmade quilt by Carol Ann Lentz, afghan by Betty Ludtke, baked goods, cheese cakes and more. Raffle tickets will be $1 each with a drawing at noon.

Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road, will hold a Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. Come and see all of the holiday goodies and soups, handmade gifts and crafts, “New But Not Me” gifts, “Granny’s Attic” and much more. Proceeds support our missions.

Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Women’s Conference and Women’s Day with a workshop titled “Transforming the Hearts of Women.” Registration is $10.

Nov. 16-17

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, located at 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be celebrating Pastor Queen Casey’s fourth Pre-Anniversary Service at 7 p.m. nightly. The speaker for Nov. 16 will be Apostle Daniel White along with his congregation of Refuge of Deliverance in Clio, S.C.; the speaker for Nov. 17 will be Bishop Malcolm Ames of Fellowship of Christ International in Manassas, Va. The public is invited to attend.

Nov. 18

The ushers of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be observing their annual Ushers’ Anniversary at 3 p.m. The Rev. Ruby Lennon of Westminster Presbyterian Church will deliver the message. Sisters Gwen Rainer and Hazel Boatwright will render a skit and Sydney Smith will present a praise dance. The G.P. Gospel Choir will provide the music. All ushers are asked to wear their uniform and be prepared to march in the processional by 2:45 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.