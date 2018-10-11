FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

Oct. 12

Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church in Laurel Hill will hold its 71st annual Ingathering with a rib-eye steak or fried shrimp plate sale — lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Plates will include baked potato, salad, Texas toast, desert and drink. Cost is $12 per plate. A combination plate will be $15.

Oct. 12-13

The women of Star Of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church will host their 2018 Women’s Conference at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The guest preacher will be Deidre McBride of Fletcher Grove Missionary Baptist Church.There is no charge or registration fee.

Oct. 14

Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate its 142nd Homecoming at 11 a.m. Special music provided by Franklin Chapel’s Combine Choir. Dinner will be served.

The Ushers of Spring Branch Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram will have their annual Ushers’ Day at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will host its 140th Homecoming starting at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to join us for morning worship and dinner afterwards. The Rev. Garland E. Pierce is pastor.

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries will be having a Shoe Rally at 4 p.m. The speaker for the service will be Elder James McKinnon of Another Chance Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg. All are invited to attend.

The men of St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a program with the Rev. Troy from St. Steven’s Missionary Baptist Church in Hamlet as the guest speaker at 4 p.m.

Dothan Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 123rd anniversary at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Johnie Bennett. The church is located at 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, located on McGirt Bridge Road, will host its annual Women’s Day Service at 11 a.m. Sister Ursula Robinson of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Greensboro will be the speaker. The public is invited.

McZarn AME Zion Church will host its Women’s Day Program titled “Women in White” at 3 p.m. All pastors, ministers and church congregations are welcome. Speaker will be the Rev. Essie Davis from Laurel Hill First Baptist Church.

Oct. 16-18

The annual Fall Revival at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will begin nightly at 7 p.m. The Rev. Christopher Stackhouse of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville will be the Revivalist. Local church choirs and praise teams have be invited to attend — as well as the Male Choir of Lewis Chapel, which will render music on Thursday. The public is invited to attend.

Westminster Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Fall Revival at 7 p.m. each night with different guest pastors. On Tuesday will be the Rev. Derek McNair of First Baptist Church in Red Springs; on Wednesday will be the Rev. Vermel Taylor of Galilee United Methodist Church in Laurinburg; and on Thursday will be the Rev. Alfred Dudley of Unionville Baptist Church in Laurinburg. All are invited.

Oct. 20

Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church will host a benefit sing for Falcon Children’s Home at 6 p.m. Groups included will be New Bridge, Chosen Generations, Voices of Triumph, Holding Strong, Jack Hunt & Family, and more.

Oct. 21

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Garland E. Pierce for their 28th Pastoral Anniversary at 11 a.m. The Rev. Q. Jimmel Williamson of Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church of Riegelwood will be the guest minister to deliver the morning message. Music will be provided by the G. P. Gospel Choir. An invitation is extended to join us for worship service and dinner.

Zion-Campbell AME Church will have a Family & Friends Day. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with morning worship followed by dinner at the church. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Carolyn Alford of Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church. All are invited.

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be honoring Dr. J. W. Gorham’s 47th Pastoral Anniversary at the 11 a.m. service.

Oct. 27

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, will host its annual Women’s Day Prayer Breakfast beginning at 9 a.m.

Annual Women’s Day Service will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018 during 11:00 morning worship. Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe of Taylortown NC and producer and host of “Town Talk TV” and “The Rose Highland-Sharpe Gospel Radio Show” is guest sermonist. “

Oct. 28

St. John Holiness Church’s senior choir will celebrate its anniversary at 4 p.m. Many groups will be part of the program. The church is located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg.

The Lutheran Church of the Living Word, located at 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host Debra J. Kelly Greene from Lenoir, who will be performing on Reformation Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. All are welcome.

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram, will host its annual Women’s Day Service during the 11 a.m. worship. The Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe of Taylortown and producer and host of “Town Talk TV” and “The Rose Highland-Sharpe Gospel Radio Show” is guest sermonist.

Nov. 3

Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a loaded wine and cheese basket, handmade quilt by Carol Ann Lentz, afghan by Betty Ludtke, baked goods, cheese cakes and more. Raffle tickets will be $1 each with a drawing at noon.

Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road, will hold a Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. Come and see all of the holiday goodies and soups, handmade gifts and crafts, “New But Not Me” gifts, “Granny’s Attic” and much more. Proceeds support our missions.

Nov. 18

The ushers of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be observing their annual Ushers’ Anniversary at 3 p.m. The Rev. Ruby Lennon of Westminster Presbyterian Church will deliver the message. Sisters Gwen Rainer and Hazel Boatwright will render a skit and Sydney Smith will present a praise dance. The G.P. Gospel Choir will provide the music. All ushers are asked to wear their uniform and be prepared to march in the processional by 2:45 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.