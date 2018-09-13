FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

Sept. 16

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, located at 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be having a “Fruit of the Spirit” Service at 4 p.m. There will be several speakers on the program. All are invited to attend.

Beaver Dam United Methodist Church of Laurel Hill will celebrate its Choir Anniversary Program at 3 p.m. Local choirs are invited to come and fellowship. All are invited.

First Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold a Women Working for God Program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Brenda Smith Harris of Wilson Chapel Church in Laurinburg.

The Golden Age Club of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Pack the Pews program at 4 p.m. Churches are urged to send a delegation of senior citizens for the event. The Rev. Garland Pierce will be the guest preacher.

Unionville Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg will host a Ladies in White women’s celebration at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Jackalon Thompson of Bal Perazim Christian Center in Kannapolis.

Sept. 16-19

Zion-Campbell AME Church, located at 810 Midland St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual homecoming and revival starting with the morning service on Sept. 16. Dinner will follow and homecoming services will take place at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Williams from Carolina Park First Baptist Church. Revival services will continue at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 17-19. Speakers will include the Rev. Carolyn Alford of Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church of Laurinburg and the Rev. John T. Capers of Zion-Campbell AME Church. All are invited.

Sept. 18

The MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will sponsor a panel discussion on how education and retraining can impact rural communities at 7 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church at 302 E. Church St. in Laurinburg. The public is invited. Panelists Ron Hargrave, Mary Beth Locklear, and Gene McLaurin will speak and participate in Q&A with the audience. For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

Fletcher Grove Missionary Baptist Church (Laurinburg) Usher Ministry will celebrate the Usher Anniversary at 3 p.m. Co-Pastor Wanda John from Amen Alleluia Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. All are invited.

Sept. 19-21

Friendship One Accord Worldwide Church of God of Marston will host a Revival at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Apostle Titus Wesley is the host pastor.

Sept. 22

Life-Changing Ministries of Laurinburg will hold a prayer meeting at 10 a.m. for the needs and issues of the community. All are invited.

Set. 23

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host Family & Friends Day (homecoming) at 4 p.m. Bishop Rogers and Pastor James McKinnon will be speaking.

McZarn AME Zion Church will hold a Just Because Program at 4 p.m. All congregations are invited.

Sept. 24-26

Union Grove Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor George T. Ellis’ 25th pre-anniversary services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guests will be: Monday, the Rev. Deidre McBride and Fletcher Grove Baptist Church of Laurinburg; Tuesday, the Rev. Robert Richardson and First Baptist Church of Hamlet; Wednesday, the Rev. Deborah Covington and Beaver Dam Baptist Church of McColl, S.C. All are invited.

Sept. 27

First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg will host an “Ingathering” with a BBQ and chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Eat in or take-out available. Tickets will be $8 and can be obtained from the church office or any member of the church. Proceeds will be used to support the missions and ministries of the church.

Sept. 30

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a youth program at 4 p.m.

Oct. 14

The Ushers of Spring Branch Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram will have their annual Ushers’ Day at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.