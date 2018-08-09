FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

Aug. 12

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual revival services at 3 p.m. The Rev. Kenneth Kelly, choir and congregation of Nashville Baptist Church will render service.

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church will hold its revival Sunday at 11 a.m. at 12360 McFarland Road, Laurel Hill. Pastor Kenneth A. Johnson will be the guest speaker.

The Women of Galilee United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will celebrate Women’s Day during Morning Worship 10:45 a.m. Speaker for the special occasion will be Mary Hemphill, principal of Carver Middle School. Hemphill was named 2016 Principal of the Year of Scotland County and Regional Principal of the Year for the Sandhills Region for the 2016-17 school year. Come join us.

Aug. 13-15

Spring Branch Baptist Church will hold its revival at 7 p.m. nightly at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram. Gentile Everett of Mill Branch Baptist Church will be the guest revivalist.

Aug. 15-17

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church will its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly at 12360 McFarland Road, Laurel Hill. Pastor Barry Shoffner of Buffalo Springs Baptist Church will serve as guest speaker.

Aug. 16-17

Spring Branch Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. each night at 21300 Old Wire Road, Wagram. Apostle Anthony Buie of St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center as the guest revivalist.

Aug. 19

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg will observe Family and Friend’s Day at 11 a.m. All guests are invited to dinner which will be served immediately after morning service.

Aug. 20-22

St. Peter United Methodist Church will hold its annual revival at 7 p.m. each night at 18589 Jane Shaw Road, Wagram. Rev. Walter McLeod will serve as revivalist.

Aug. 23-24

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries will hold its summer revival at 7 p.m. nightly at 114 Sanford Road, Laurinburg. Minister Kimmie Johnson of Joy Ministry in Laurinburg will be the guest revivalist.

Aug. 26

Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg will observe Women’s Day during morning worship. Evangelist Mary Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. Women are asked to wear white. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Sept. 14

Life-Changing Ministries, located at 441 E. Church St. in Laurinburg, cordially invite you and your youth ages 12 and up to our annual Resistance Against Pressure Workshop. For details, call 910-273-7286.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.