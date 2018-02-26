Working together key to success

LAURINBURG — Partnerships and working together were the main focuses at the State of Community breakfast on Friday morning.

Over 50 people gathered at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church for the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual breakfast.

Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina Board Director Gene McLaurin, a Rockingham native and former state senator for the 25th District, said his goal is to help rural communities, like Laurinburg achieve economic growth.

“Our mission is to advance the economic interest in all of North Carolina’s counties and our 10 million residents and we’re going to do that through partnerships and working together to make positive things happen from an economic standpoint,” said McLaurin.

McLaurin was appointed board director by Gov. Roy Cooper to be a voice for rural communities across the state.

“That has definitely been the priority that I have been focused on since serving on that board,” said McLaurin.

McLaurin discussed Hometown Strong, a state initiative that works with local leaders to stimulate economies and help businesses thrive by focusing on projects such as infrastructure improvements, broadband access, and workforce training.

Hometown Strong seeks to leverage state and local resources to help complete local development projects, convene conversations between state and local agencies, and identify long-term projects that can encourage prosperity in rural communities.

Chris English, executive director of the chamber, said all local and area business and organizations are working towards the same outcome — education, a strong workforce and promoting the community.

“Our community is working together from the state level down to the municipalities everybody realized that we’re working together and we’re in this together,” English said.

Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson said from youth sports to law enforcement when everyone works together it’s to the benefit of everyone.

“We work best when we work together,” said Patterson.

Patterson touched on the county partnering with Scotia Village to provide water aerobics to seniors and working with high school students in a variety of ways. Patterson said the goal is for community programs to provide education in a safe and fun way no matter if it’s coming from the schools or parks and recreation.

Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols said the city and the county are working together on a fire substation on Purcell Road and Highway 401.

“This has been a great partnership trying to help the southern part of our county and the homeowner’s insurance rates they’ve had because of the distance they’ve had from a fire station,” said Nichols.

Nichols also touched on the timeline for the new City Hall project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and said that the city of Laurinburg hopes to be a certified member of the Main Street Program by July.

Scotland County Economic Development Director Mark Ward closed out the program and stressed the need for a education as a means to spur continued and sustained economic growth.

“We’ve got to get that young talent to make our communities still grow,” said Ward “The only way you gotta increase that population and growth for economic development are to attract young people into your community.”

Ward said in the next 15 years there will be 74 million Baby Boomers exiting the workforce and those who are set to replace them need to have some kind of education.

“A four-year degree is not for everybody, a four-year degree is not necessary, education is,” said Ward.

Certificates from place like Sandhills and Richmond Community College or two-year degrees are essential if future work forces are to succeed.

Ward said Laurinburg and Scotland County has grown more from businesses expanding rather than new businesses coming in, but in order to have continued economic growth newer businesses that attract young talent are necessary.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Economic Development Director Mark Ward discusses the importance of education at the State of Community breakfast. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson discusses the importance of partnerships with different organziatons in his presentation at the State of Community breakfast. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange People from the public, Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce, and elected officals all gathered for the State of the Community breakfast held Friday morning.

By Katelin Gandee Staff Reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

