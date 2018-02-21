Committee nears agreement on school funding

LAURINBURG — School and county officials have come up with two proposals to reduce the amount of funding the county will provide the school system over the next several years.

After nearly a year of discussions, members of the liaison committee — Commissioners Whit Gibson, Bob Davis and Guy McCook and school board members Jamie Sutherland, Summer Woodside and Wayne Cromartie — agreed to present two potential funding agreements to their respective boards in March to fund Scotland County Schools.

The first is a two-year proposal that would reduce the amount of funding the county provides to the schools by $150,000 each year. The school district received $10,344,895 for 2017-18 school year, the two-year proposal would reduce that amount to $10,044,895 for the 2019-20 school year.

The second is a four-year proposal would reduce the amount of funding the county provides the schools by $150,000 each year for the next three years with no reduction in the fourth year. That would decrease the amount of funding the county provides the schools to under $10 million by the 2020-21 school year.

All six liaison committee members were supportive of each proposal for different reasons but the final decision will be left up to the entirety of each board.

“Our board will be in favor of either proposal,” said Gibson. “The agreement we have runs out in four months, so we need to go ahead and make a decision. We are supportive of the two-year agreement and might be the best thing. What the state decides to do changes daily.”

Davis has always been a vocal proponent of getting the county’s funding of the schools under $10 million, so he was more in favor of the four-year proposal.

“I know I fuss about money, but I’m proud of our school system and I wouldn’t want to do anything that would cause it to be less than the best it can be,” said Davis. “I think it should be communicated that we will not allow our school to be funded at less than X amount and stay in the top certain percentage.”

The reduction in funding originally made the school board more included to agree to the two-year proposal because of the uncertainty surrounding the unfunded mandate from the state to reduce K-3 class sizes. Earlier this month, the General Assembly agreed to phase in the class size reduction over the next four years, providing the school board some relief.

“We’re looking at adding four or five new teachers each year for the next four years,” said Sutherland.

“If we have a standing agreement, have the group meet quarterly instead of monthly,” said McCook. “I don’t want to strive to be an average school system, I want us to be proud of the way we fund our schools.”

The current funding agreement between the county and the schools runs through the 2017-2018 school year and was reached through mediation in 2014.

In 2015-16, the school system received $10,826,612 in current expense funding from the county a number that had decreased 2.25 percent over the last two years. The school system received $10,583,013 in 2016-17 and will receive $10,344,895 for 2017-18.

The committee also agreed that the county would continue to provide the school system with an additional $300,000 each year for capital projects, such as roof replacements.

Along with the funding proposal the committee would like to have a memorandum of understanding in place to clarify certain items such as if the state funding changes significantly the boards would reevaluate at the local level, put in place that the funding can only go up or down a certain percentage in any year.

Both proposals will now be presented to the county commissioners and the board of education for a vote during their March meetings.

If the boards adopt the proposal it would supersede the statutorily imposed school funding formula, which is the main goal of the committee.

The current funding formula indexes Scotland County’s level of local school funding to the actions of other low-wealth counties, many of which are growing at a faster rate than Scotland.

The county commissioners will hold their next meeting on March 5 at 7 p.m. and the school board will meet the following week, March 12 at 6 p.m. The liaison committee will reconvene on April 12 at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

