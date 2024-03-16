According to research, people who are intentionally grateful for what they have report better sleep, fewer symptoms of illness and more happiness. Those are impressive benefits. Psychologists even suggest writing down five things we’re grateful for each week in a “gratitude journal” to improve our wellbeing.

They suggest five things that we are grateful for because they know that being grateful or thankful contributes to our overall health. That’s an impressive statistic.

Folk who are intentionally grateful have a reduced chance of premature deaths through stroke from high blood pressure, kidney failure and certain cancers. This means that “being grateful” has health benefits. And notice that medicine doesn’t have anything to do with it. Medicine treats illnesses but doesn’t cure illnesses. Proof of that is in the fact that some people have been taking medicine for 40 and 50 years and have not been cured. Which says that when we are more grateful intentionally there are some health benefits. How about that?

Acknowledging five things that we are grateful for is a good place to start.

I want to take that on because I want to be able to sleep good at night, have fewer symptoms of illness or sickness, and I want to be happy.

Five things that we are grateful and thankful for; it’s good if we start a journal. If only we would notice how we feel when we are grateful, think about it… When you are grateful for anything it makes us feel good all over. Being grateful makes us feel better than the one or thing that we are grateful for.

The scripture has long promoted the practice of gratitude. The Bible has a lot to say about that. From meals that we eat, to marriages to the beauty of creation, the Bible has called us to see such things as gifts and to thank the giver for them all.

In Psalms, chapter 107, it lists five things that Israel could be especially grateful for. He said,“O give thanks unto the Lord.”It didn’t stop there but he gives the reason why they should give thanks, “For He is good.” That’s reason enough! But he didn’t stop there; he said, “For His mercy endures forever.”

I want to challenge all of us this morning, starting today or at least tomorrow if we would just write down five things that we are grateful for. It could be your family, job, children, health, a recent blessing, your house, the food you eat, etc. Will somebody commit to that? Get a notepad and each week write down five things that you are thankful for, and then from your heart start giving thanks for them; because then you’ll discover that all of your good days will outweigh your bad days; and it’s hard to give thanks and complain at the same time!

The psalmist calls Israel,”O give thanks unto the LORD” and he repeats it throughout this psalm. In verse 8 he said “O that men would praise the Lord for His goodness, and his wonderful works unto the children of men.” In verse15 he said, “O that men (and women) would praise the LORD for his wonderful works unto the children of men.” In verse 21 he says it again “O that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works unto the children of men! In verse 31 he yet says it again, “O that men (and women) would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works unto the children of men!”

Now why community, would the psalmist repeat, and call God’s people to praise the Lord these many times? Because men (and women) have so many reasons to be thankful. Thankful people are happy people. They change the atmosphere around them. We ought to try that sometimes. Grateful people draw people to them. People are drawn to us for nobody wants to be around a grumpy, stumpy person.

Christians of all people, have a special reason to be grateful. The great redeemer has delivered us from sin and hell. Now saints, we all need to be thankful for that. If he doesn’t do anything else, every Christian reading ought to be grateful because the cross of Calvary is laid down across the fires of hell so that we can walk across into heaven and not be burned.

Thank you Lord, hallelujah!

I saw a portrait of that one time. It showed the cross laid down flat across the flames of hell and the saints walking on the cross with the flames of hellfire underneath. The cross was the only bridge across the flames. My community family, only those that have been blood bought, saved by grace through faith can walk across the cross!

“O give thanks unto the Lord”…for he IS good; and his mercy does endure forever.”

Community, the next time the devil wants you to feel sorry for yourself; when he tries to paint the worst picture in your mind and in front of your eyes; when he tries to bring the spirit of discouragement over you; when he highlights all of the negatives in your life, and you feel yourself wanting to complain, think of five things that you are grateful for and write them down.

It doesn’t take long, just write them down and for each one give thanks from your heart.

And if we need a reason; “He woke us all up this morning.” Community let us write five reasons to be grateful.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at [email protected].