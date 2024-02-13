LAURINBURG — Following last season’s success with audiences, Denise Tichenor returns to the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton on March 2 with her band and full singer ensemble for a night of Motown, gospel and memories.

In addition to Tichenor’s ensemble of singers and musicians, and costume changes, special guests include Comedianne Chinnitta Morris and dancer and performer Daniel Blackwood.

Tichenor has been a professional singer and performer for more than 30 years. During her years in the entertainment industry, she has been a regular lead singer for the Bobby Jones Gospel Hour on BET Television Network for 17 years.

Tichenor just recently began her “Patti LaBelle Tribute” tour in September of 2020 and is now very excited about her Motown tribute show. The Motown Special will feature many Motown hits from artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell, Gladys Knight, James Brown and many more, as well as some other Old School R&B favorites during the Motown Era. This show features a full band and singer cast.

Ticket information

Tickets are $30 for individuals and $27 for seniors (60+) and military. Students are $15 and group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

The theater does not guarantee the authenticity of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller and recommends purchasing tickets directly through the box office, etix.com or the theater’s website to ensure ticket authenticity and pricing.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through its administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour before the performance.