Art in Bloom is scheduled for March 13-17

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) is thrilled to announce the 10th edition of its annual Art in Bloom festival, a five-day Museum fundraising event showcasing local and national floral designers who interpret in flowers the works of art in the People’s Collection.

Presented by PNC Bank, this highly anticipated celebration of creativity will take place March 13-17, 2024. All funds raised by Art in Bloom support the Museum’s public programming, annual exhibitions, and the NCMA Foundation, Inc.

Art in Bloom tickets are now on sale. All 2024 Art in Bloom tickets also include free entry to the NCMA’s special exhibition To Take Shape and Meaning: Form and Design in Contemporary American Indian Art.

Over the past decade, Art in Bloom has been sponsored by PNC Bank and has displayed over 400 floral installations, welcomed over 130,000 attendees, and featured nearly 200 North Carolina floral artists.

“As one of the Triangle’s most anticipated and cherished annual events, Art in Bloom continues to inspire visitors, create local economic impact, and support the NCMA, an institution that is integral to our region’s cultural landscape,” said Jim Hansen, PNC Regional President for Eastern Carolinas. “All of us at PNC are proud to have supported this successful event since its inception and look forward to helping welcome visitors during this special milestone year of creativity and artistry.”

In honor of the event’s 10th year and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the North Carolina State Art Society, whose passionate advocacy led to the establishment of the North Carolina Museum of Art, Art in Bloom 2024 will showcase 10 feature installations themed per decade from the 1920s to the 2020s.

NCMA Director Valerie Hillings expresses her excitement, stating, “Art in Bloom has become a cornerstone of artistic expression and community engagement, and we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone by celebrating in parallel one hundred years of support of the arts in North Carolina.”

In celebration of this year’s Art in Bloom, the Museum Store will feature a selection of local artisan collaborations with Cathy Boytos, Sophia Woo, Vietri, Layla Christie, and more. Dining options include Art of Tea in Bloom in East Building, a garden grill menu in West Building, and a gelato and popcorn cart in the Museum’s Gipson Plaza (weather permitting). Residents of the Triangle can also expect to see a series of NCMA community engagements with giveaways and pop-up floral displays in the weeks leading up to Art in Bloom.

Throughout the week, Art in Bloom programming will include a series of floral demonstrations, workshops, and artist-led events. Keynote speaker Ace Berry, owner of Ace in Full Bloom and Fulshear Floral Design in Houston, Texas, and participant on HBO’s Full Bloom, will lead two live floral programs.

See the full list of programming (attached) or visit ncartmuseum.org/bloom for details.

All Art in Bloom-related programs are ticketed separately from the primary event. Art in Bloom tickets are $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers and free for children 6 and under.